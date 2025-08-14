Megadeth Farewell Tour: How & When to Get Tickets, Prices, Show Dates & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Heavy metal is having a heartbreaking summer. First, fans had to mourn Ozzy Osbourne‘s untimely death. Now, Megadeth — which was founded in 1983 — have announced that “the end is near” for them. Current members Dave Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari, James Lomenzo and Dirk Verbeuren will embark on their farewell tour in 2026, and they’ll release a final album together.

Dave announced the news in a public statement in August 2025. He said, in part, “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years.”

Below, Hollywood Life has all the updates on how you can get tickets to Megadeth’s final tour and when their new studio album comes out.

Why Is Megadeath Breaking Up?

Megadeth’s website was updated to include a video and a message, which read, “The End Is Near. It’s Crystal Clear. Part of The Master Plan.” Dave didn’t explain the reason why Megadeth is retiring, but he noted that “now” is the “perfect time” for the band to release their final album. Dave shared the announcement in a post with the “Cyber Army” featuring the band’s mascot and Dave’s “alter ego,” Vic Rattlehead, “speaking.”

“There’s so many musicians that have come to the end of their career, whether accidental or intentional,” Dave explained. “Most of them don’t get to go out on their own terms on top, and that’s where I’m at in my life right now. I have traveled the world and have made millions upon millions of fans and the hardest part of all of this is saying goodbye to them.”

Adding that all members of Megadeth “can’t wait for [fans] to hear this album and see [them] on tour,” Dave added, “If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it’s now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it’s now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it’s our last studio album.”

“We’ve made a lot of friends over the years, and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour,” the musician continued. “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again. We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

When Does the New Megadeth Album Come Out?

Megadeth’s website has a countdown to a preorder. At the time of publication, we’re 42 days away from the start of preorder, which means that this will begin in September 2025.

However, it’s still unclear when exactly the new Megadeth album will be released.

When Does Megadeth Go on Their Farewell Tour?

Megadeth’s farewell tour is expected to take place sometime in 2026. Exact tour dates have not been revealed by the time of publication.

How Much Do the Megadeth Farewell Tickets Cost?

Since Megadeth has yet to confirm official tour dates, tickets haven’t gone up on sale yet.