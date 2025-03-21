‘Meet the Parents 4’ Movie: Sequel Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

The circle of trust is about to expand. A fourth Meet the Parents movie is currently in development with several original cast members set to reprise their roles. Previously, original star Ben Stiller avoided divulging too many details about the next installment. During a January 2025 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor and Severance director said, “I think everybody wants to make it happen.” He even added about his character, “Maybe Greg has a couple of kids, and maybe one of them is getting married.”

Below, Hollywood Life has gathered all the details we know so far about Meet the Parents 4!

What Is Meet the Parents About?

Gaylord “Greg” Focker (played by Ben), a nurse living in Chicago, is about to meet his girlfriend Pam Byrnes’ (Teri Polo) family before proposing to her. But after meeting her dad, the overbearing ex-CIA agent Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro), Greg learns what he might be getting into.

Upon arriving to the Brynes’ family home, Greg plans on asking for Jack’s permission to marry Pam, but bad luck and chaos erupt in almost every move that Greg makes around Jack.

The hit comedy was so successful when it came out in 2000 that it led to two sequels: Meet the Fockers and Little Fockers.

When Does Meet the Parents 4 Come Out?

A release date for Meet the Parents 4 has yet to be decided. Filming has not begun at the time of publication.

What Will Meet the Parents 4 Be About?

Since production is still in its early stages, a plot has not been revealed. However, it would make sense if the storyline followed Greg and Pam’s kids, as Ben teased to ET, since Little Fockers focused on the Focker children’s birthdays.

Meet the Parents 4 Cast

Fortunately, fans will be excited to see their favorite cast members return to the franchise. Ben is reprising his role as Greg, and Robert will return to play Jack, per Deadline. Additionally, Teri will return as Pam, and Blythe Danner will reprise the role of Dina Byrnes. John Hamburg, who co-wrote the other films, is returning for Meet the Parents 4 to direct the film.