Is ‘Severance’ Based on a Book? Find Out

Image Credit: Apple TV+

Severance is the workplace thriller that has captivated audiences, and the highly anticipated second season is now in full swing, having premiered on Friday, January 17, 2025.

But is this highly popular show based on a book? Find out more about it below.

What Is Severance About?

Severance is a psychological thriller that follows employees at Lumon Industries who undergo a procedure to separate their work and personal lives. The series explores the consequences of this severance, raising questions about identity, memory, and control.

Is Severance Based on a Book?

No, Severance is not based on a book. It is an original series created by Dan Erickson, inspired by an idea he had while working at a job he disliked.

The show is directed by Emmy Award-winner Ben Stiller and Irish filmmaker Aoife McArdle.

Severance Cast

Severance stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Christopher Walken, and many more. Recently, Stiller revealed an interesting behind-the-scenes story: he had actually asked former President Barack Obama to join the already star-studded cast.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Stiller shared, “There was one person that I asked before [Keanu Reeves], and he said no: President Barack Obama.” He explained that his friend knows Obama’s lawyer, and two days later, he received an email that read, “Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love Season 1, can’t wait for Season 2. Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.”

Where to Watch Severance

You can watch Severance exclusively on Apple TV+. All episodes from both season 1 and season 2 are available to stream on the service.

When Do Episodes of Severance Come Out?

Season 2 episodes of Severance air every Friday. According to a statement obtained by TODAY from Apple TV+, “the first episode of season 2, as well as new episodes of Severance thereafter, will become available to stream Thursday evenings PT and ET, and Friday around the world.”

Elle reported that new episodes of Severance air at 12 am PT/3 am ET every Friday.