‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3: Will There Be Another Season of the Prime Video Series?

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us has fans excited to go back to school, along with Ruby (Harriet Herbig-Matten) and James (Damian Hardung), whose love story has faced several ups and downs. Now that season 2 is coming to a close, viewers are wondering if season 3 is in the cards.

Hollywood Life has gathered the latest updates we know so far about Maxton Hall‘s future.

How to Watch All Maxton Hall Episodes

All episodes of seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Prime Video.

When Is the Maxton Hall Season 2 Finale Episode?

The season 2 finale episode of Maxton Hall will be released on Prime Video on November 28, 2025. The following is the full episode schedule from the sophomore season:

Episode 1 — “Devastated”: November 7, 2025

Episode 2 — “Wish to the Universe”: November 7, 2025

Episode 3 — “Emotional Rollercoaster”: November 7, 2025

Episode 4 — “Secrets”: November 14, 2025

Episode 5 — “Deceptive Lightness”: November 21, 2025

Episode 6 — “Reaching for the Stars”: November 28, 2025

Season 2 was expected to be a dramatic ride. While speaking exclusively to Hollywood Life in May 2024, Damien reflected on James’ choice to bow out of his budding relationship with Ruby in the season 1 cliffhanger.

“It’s really that idea that if you truly love someone, that you want the best for them, whatever that outcome is,” Damian said at the time. “And if you’re not in the picture, in that scenario where that’s the best future for that person that you love, then you leave. So, that’s what he does.”

Fortunately, the couple rekindled their romance in season 2, but their reunion didn’t flow easily.

Is There a Season 3 of Maxton Hall?

Yes! Fans can look forward to a season 3 of Maxton Hall. The cast confirmed the season renewal in June 2025, as seen in a TikTok video shared by the streamer.

In September 2024, Country Director at Prime Video Germany and Austria, Christoph Schneider, spoke to Deadline about the series’ fate.

“We had a great IP, it was brilliantly made, we had a great — and not just the two main actors, who are outstanding, but also the others,” he said. “Everyone was really great, and that made this a unicorn show. The good news is we have three seasons.”

Will Maxton Hall Season 3 Be the Last One?

It sounds like season 3 of Maxton Hall will sadly be its last. When Chrisoph confirmed to Deadline that they had three seasons, he did not elaborate on any future seasons. Moreover, Maxton Hall is based on the book trilogy Save Me.