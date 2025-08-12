‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Synopsis, Trailer & All Updates

Image Credit: Stephan Rabold/ Amazon MGM Studios

Maxton Hall — The World Between Us was renewed for season 2 shortly after its first season concluded last year, and fans are dying to know what will happen with James and Ruby’s romance after complications arose.

The official season 2 synopsis reads, “After their passionate night together in Oxford and her greatest life goal within reach, everything seems to be going perfectly for Ruby. But a stroke of fate in James’ family changes everything and James himself, of all people, brings her back from cloud nine to a harsh reality. Ruby is devastated. She has never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James — and she has never been so hurt by anyone either. She wants her old life back, where no one at Maxton Hall knew her and she wasn’t part of the elitist world of her classmates. But she can’t forget James — especially since he’s doing everything he can to win her back.”

As we wait for the second season’s premiere, Hollywood Life has compiled everything you need to know about season 2 of Maxton Hall, from its release date, new cast members and more below.

How to Watch Maxton Hall: Where to Stream All Episodes

Fans can stream all available episodes of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us on Prime Video.

Season 1 of Maxton Hall ended on a heart-wrenching cliffhanger, as fans recall. Cast members Harriet Herbig-Matten (Ruby) and Damian Hardung (James) spoke to Hollywood Life during an exclusive interview in May 2024 about that dramatic finale and what viewers can expect in season 2.

“It’s really that idea that if you truly love someone, that you want the best for them whatever that outcome is,” Damian explained about his character, James. “And if you’re not in the picture, in that scenario where that’s the best future for that person that you love, then you leave. So, that’s what he does.”

As for Harriet, she teased Ruby’s mindset going into season 2. “I think she would concentrate herself, on Oxford and her family and on friendships, and on Amber and Lydia,” Harriet pointed out. “I think she would spend more time with them and concentrate on this friendship. I think she was just searching for different love in girls.”

When Does Maxton Hall Season 2 Come Out? Release Date

Season 2 of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us comes out on November 7, 2025, on Prime Video.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Cast

Harriet and Damian are returning as Ruby and James, respectively, in season 2, followed by their co-stars Sonja Weißer, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huêt, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier and Eli Riccardi.

Newcomers to the Maxton Hall cast are Dagny Dewath, Proschat Madani, Anna Lucia Gustmann, Basil Eidenbenz, Laura de Boer and Kiro Ebra.