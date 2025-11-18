When Is the ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 2 Finale Episode? See Air Date & How to Watch

Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

We’re almost at the end of season 2 of Maxton Hall — The World Between Us, and viewers can’t wait to find out whether James (Damian Hardung) and Ruby’s (Harriet Herbig-Matten) love story survives. Young love has a bad rap, but the pair’s journey quickly became a fan-favorite.

After season 1 ended with James’ heartbreaking decision to leave Ruby, the co-stars exclusively spoke with Hollywood Life about that cliffhanger.

“It’s really that idea that if you truly love someone, that you want the best for them, whatever that outcome is,” Damian told Hollywood Life in May 2024. “And if you’re not in the picture, in that scenario where that’s the best future for that person that you love, then you leave. So, that’s what he does.”

Hollywood Life has all the details about the season 2 schedule and finale of Maxton Hall right here.

Maxton Hall Season 2 Episode Schedule

Episode 1 — “Devastated”: November 7, 2025

Episode 2 — “Wish to the Universe”: November 7, 2025

Episode 3 — “Emotional Rollercoaster”: November 7, 2025

Episode 4 — “Secrets”: November 14, 2025

Episode 5 — “Deceptive Lightness”: November 21, 2025

Episode 6 — “Reaching for the Stars”: November 28, 2025

When Does the Maxton Hall Season 2 Finale Episode Come Out?

The season 2 finale of Maxton Hall will be released on Prime Video on November 28, 2025.

Are Ruby & James Still Together at the End of Season 2?

James and Ruby’s relationship is seemingly solidified by the middle of the season. But this is Maxton Hall, so anything can happen before the finale episode airs.

The synopsis for the sophomore season acknowledged the “stroke of fate in James’ family [that changed] everything and James himself, of all people,” and he manages to bring Ruby back “from cloud nine to a harsh reality.” Though she’s “devastated,” Ruby has “never had such strong feelings for anyone as she does for James — and never before has anyone hurt her so deeply.”

By episode 4, the couple agree to keep their relationship private for the time being, but James’ father, Mortimer, is still cold about his son’s happiness.