Matt Kaplan Net Worth 2026: How Much Alex Cooper’s Husband Is Worth

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Matt Kaplan has become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable producers thanks to projects like the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise and Netflix’s “XO, Kitty.” Interest in his personal life has also grown through his marriage to “Call Her Daddy” host Alex Cooper.

On May 17, 2026, the 31-year-old podcast host announced that she and Kaplan, 42, are expecting their first child together, sharing photos of her baby bump on Instagram alongside the caption, “Our family 🤍.” The news has since sparked renewed curiosity about Kaplan’s career, net worth and family life. Learn more about Kaplan, including his career and net worth, below.

Who Is Matt Kaplan?

Kaplan is a Hollywood film and television producer best known for founding ACE Entertainment and producing projects including the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” franchise and “XO, Kitty.” Before launching his own company, he worked at CBS, Lionsgate and Awesomeness Films. He married Alex Cooper, the host of “Call Her Daddy,” in April 2024.

What Is Matt Kaplan’s Net Worth in 2026?

Multiple outlets estimate Kaplan’s net worth falls somewhere between $6.5 million and $15 million as of 2026, largely thanks to his work as a producer and founder of ACE Entertainment. However, some reports published in 2025 estimated his fortune could be as high as $50 million.

How Did Matt Kaplan and Alex Cooper Meet?

Cooper and Kaplan first met during a Zoom meeting in 2020 while discussing a potential business opportunity. Cooper later referred to him publicly as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” before eventually revealing his identity. The couple got engaged in 2023 and married in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the following year.

“Matt has always been my biggest supporter,” Cooper previously told W. “It’s very attractive to have a man not be intimidated by a woman’s extreme success.”

Does Matt Kaplan Have Kids?

In May 2026, Cooper announced that she and Kaplan are expecting their first child together. The couple shared the news in a series of social media photos showing Cooper’s baby bump.