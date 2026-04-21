Who Is Alex Cooper’s Husband? 5 Things to Know About Matt Kaplan

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Alex Cooper has built quite an empire by keeping it real on her popular podcast “Call Her Daddy,” but when it comes to her personal life, she’s been private. That’s especially true when it comes to her relationship with husband Matt Kaplan. While fans have gotten glimpses into their romance over time, many are still curious about the man who captured Alex’s heart.

From his career to their low-key love story, here’s everything to know about Matt.

When Did Alex Cooper Start Dating Matt Kaplan?

Alex and Matt first sparked dating rumors in 2020, though they kept things under wraps for a while. At the time, Alex referred to him anonymously as “Mr. Sexy Zoom Man” on her podcast, giving listeners playful hints about their budding romance without revealing his identity.

Their relationship reportedly began during the COVID-19 pandemic after the two connected over Zoom meetings. As their connection deepened, fans became invested in finding out who he was.

When Did Alex Cooper & Matt Kaplan Get Married?

After a few years of dating, Alex and Matt took the next step in their relationship. The couple got engaged in 2023. Alex later shared details about Matt’s romantic proposal that melted fans’ hearts. In April 2024, they officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony surrounded by friends and family.

What Does Matt Kaplan Do for Work?

Matt is a successful film and television producer with roots in the entertainment industry. He is the founder and CEO of Ace Entertainment, a production company that produces popular films and series geared toward young audiences.

Matt has been involved in several film projects, including producing streaming content that has resonated with Gen Z viewers.

Matt Was Married Before Alex Cooper: About His Ex-Wife

Matt was previously married before he fell in love with Alex. He was in a prior relationship that ended in divorce, though he has kept the details about that chapter of his life away from the spotlight.

Since then, Matt appears to have found a strong and supportive partnership with Alex.

Matt Kaplan Is the Co-CEO of Alex Cooper’s Unwell Network

As some of her fans already know, Matt serves as the co-CEO of Alex’s Unwell Network.

In April 2026, Matt made headlines after Bloomberg reported complaints about his work ethic and alleged mistreatment of employees. One witness told the outlet that Matt yelled at staff on Alex’s “Unwell Winter Games” and threatened to block them from working in Hollywood if they made mistakes. In turn, this threat allegedly brought a crew member to tears.

Other employees reportedly filed complaints and told leadership they’d quit if Matt’s behavior didn’t improve.

Neither Matt nor Alex has publicly spoken out about the report at the time of publication.