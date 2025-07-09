Is Mary Lou Retton Married? Meet Her Ex-Husband Shannon Kelley

Image Credit: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Mary Lou Retton‘s life has long been in the spotlight, from her gold medal win at the 1984 Olympics to her appearances on ‘Dancing With the Stars’. But outside of her gymnastics fame, Retton, 57, also experienced a long marriage to former college football quarterback Shannon Kelley, 54. Though the couple ultimately split after nearly three decades together, their relationship—and family—remains an important part of her life.

Learn more about Mary Lou, her ex-husband, and their family below.

Who Is Mary Lou Retton?

Retton is a retired American gymnast who rose to fame at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. At just 16, she became the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal, famously earning a perfect 10 on vault. She went on to win five total Olympic medals and became a cultural icon known as “America’s Sweetheart.”

Is Mary Lou Retton Married?

No, Retton is not currently married. She was previously married to former University of Texas quarterback Kelley; the couple tied the knot in 1990 and divorced in 2018 after 27 years of marriage. Retton announced the pair’s divorce while she was competing on DWTS in October 2018.

“It’s something that had really needed to happen for a long time,” Retton said. “We still love one another, but we weren’t great together anymore.”

Does Mary Lou Retton Have Children?

Retton and Kelley have four daughters: Shayla, McKenna, Skyla, and Emma.

What Is Mary Lou Retton’s Net Worth in 2025?

Retton has an estimated net worth of $1 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Does Mary Lou Retton Use Oxygen?

Retton continues to rely on supplemental oxygen due to permanent lung damage from a life-threatening pneumonia in October 2023. Retton shared an update on her recovery in January 2024 while on the Today show.

“I’m so grateful to be here. I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support,” she said.

Video of her May 2025 DUI arrest shared by Entertainment Tonight shows her visibly using oxygen during a sobriety test, highlighting her ongoing respiratory struggles.