Mary Lou Retton’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has Now

Mary Lou Retton‘s career in the public eye didn’t end right after she took home the gold medal during the 1984 Summer Olympics. In 2018, she stepped back into the spotlight when she competed on Dancing With the Stars. But in the years to come, Mary Lou went on to face a few setbacks, including a battle with pneumonia and a subsequent DUI arrest.

Learn more about Mary Lou’s career, net worth and more below.

Who Is Mary Lou Retton?

Mary Lou is retired gymnast and former Olympian. She is best known for winning the all-around gold medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics, which took place in Los Angeles. At the time, Mary Lou was able to score a perfect 10 on both the floor exercise and vault, which she needed in order to secure the gold medal.

Mary Lou Retton’s Net Worth

Mary Lou has a net worth of $2 million as of May 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Mary Lou Retton Married?

Mary Lou was married to her ex-husband, Shannon Kelley, from 1990 to 2018.

Does Mary Lou Retton Have Kids?

Yes, Mary Lou shares her kids, Shayla, McKenna, Skyla and Emma, with Shannon.

Mary Lou Retton’s Health & DUI

In October 2023, Mary Lou was hospitalized for a harsh bout of pneumonia, which her daughter McKenna revealed at the time.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” McKenna wrote via her Instagram Stories while asking the public for financial assistance. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

McKenna added, “We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill. ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

The following year, Mary Lou opened up to Today about the ordeal and pointed out that she was placed on life support. Doctors didn’t figure out how she contracted pneumonia, Mary Lou said, but she slowly recovered from the illness.

In May 2025, Mary Lou was arrested on one count of “driving under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, or drugs; penalties” in West Virginia, according to People. The outlet further reported that the retired gymnast was issued a personal recognizance bond of $1,500, which she posted shortly thereafter.