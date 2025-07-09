Mary Lou Retton’s Children: Does the Former Gymnast Have Kids?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mary Lou Retton may be “America’s Sweetheart” thanks to her gymnastics career, but her most important title is “mom.” The Olympian is a mother to four children, one of whom was the public messenger during Mary Lou’s health scare in late 2023.

Below, learn all about Mary Lou’s kids, their family and more.

Is Mary Lou Retton Married?

No, Mary Lou is not married anymore. She was previously married to her ex-husband, Shannon Kelley, from 1990 to 2018.

Does Mary Lou Retton Have Children?

Yes, Mary Lou shares four daughters with her ex-husband, Shannon. Their names are Shayla, McKenna, Skyla and Emma.

Her children have maintained a close relationship with her over the years, especially when Mary Lou was diagnosed with a rare form of pneumonia in October 2023, McKenna announced.

“My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life,” McKenna announced via her Instagram Stories along with a link to their SpotFund campaign to raise money for medical bills. “She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details. However, I will disclose that she is not insured.”

Since Mary Lou did not have health insurance at the time, her daughter asked fans for any possible assistance and their prayers.

“We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill,” McKenna added. “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!”

How Old Are Mary Lou Retton’s Kids Now?

Mary Lou’s children are all grown up. As of now, Shayla (born in 1995) is around 30 years old, McKenna (born in 1997) is about 28 years old, Skyla (born in 2000) is about 25 years old and Emma (born in 2002) is around 23.

What Is Wrong With Mary Lou Retton’s Health?

As her daughter McKenna revealed in late 2023, Mary Lou was diagnosed with a rare type of pneumonia and has since needed daily oxygen, according to People.