Mary Cosby’s Children: Meet the ‘RHOSLC’ Star’s Kids, Including Late Son Robert

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mary Cosby has been a headline-making figure both on and off The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Known for her role as a Pentecostal church leader and longtime Bravo personality, Mary’s personal life has often drawn as much attention as her time on the show. In February 2026, she and her husband faced an unimaginable tragedy with the death of their only son, Robert Cosby Jr., at age 23.

“Our beloved son Robert Jr. has been called home to the Lord,” the family shared in a statement. “Though our hearts ache, we take comfort in God’s promise and in knowing he is finally at peace. We are grateful for your prayers and trust in the Lord to carry us through this time of sorrow.”

Learn more about Mary, her marriage and her children, below.

Who Is Mary Cosby?

Mary is an American reality TV personality best known for her role on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, where she first appeared as an original cast member when the show launched in 2020.

She leads the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City, a position she inherited through family ties, and has often been a central and controversial figure on the series due to her unique personal life and outspoken faith.

How Many Kids Does Mary Cosby Have?

Mary had one child, a son named Robert Cosby Jr., born in 2002. He made multiple appearances on RHOSLC, where his struggles with substance misuse and mental health were documented.

Tragically, Robert Jr. died at age 23 on February 23, 2026, after authorities in Salt Lake City, Utah responded to a reported “medical emergency” at the family’s home. Per TMZ, police said he was found unconscious and unresponsive, and an ambulance was called; he was later pronounced dead. The exact cause of death remains under investigation, though first responders treated him with Narcan (naloxone) due to a suspected opioid overdose.

Is Mary Cosby Married?

Yes — Mary has been married to Robert Cosby Sr. since September 28, 1998. They wed shortly after the death of her grandmother, who previously married Robert Sr., and Mary has described the union as “arranged” in line with her family’s wishes.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).