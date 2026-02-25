What Happened to Mary Cosby’s Son Robert Cosby Jr.? What We Know About His Death

Image Credit: Koury Angelo/Bravo

Mary Cosby is grieving the loss of her son, Robert Cosby Jr. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s child died at the age of 23. As RHOSLC fans grapple with the news of his untimely death, many are curious about what happened to Robert.

Learn what we know so far about Robert’s untimely death here.

How Many Children Does Mary Cosby Have?

Robert was Mary’s only child. The reality TV star shared him with her husband, Bishop Robert C. Cosby, whom she married in 1998.

What Happened to Robert Cosby Jr.?

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City Police Department told Page Six that Robert was found dead on the evening of February 24, 2026, after police officers “responded to an overdose call that turned into a death investigation.”

Story is developing …

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).