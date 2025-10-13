Who Is Mark Sanchez’s Ex-Girlfriend? Meet Bobby T, the Mother of His Son

Image Credit: Getty Images

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL quarterback, was hospitalized then arrested in October 2025 following an altercation. While Sanchez has yet to speak publicly about his alleged crime, his ex-girlfriend, Bobby T (real name: Erin Campaneris) addressed the situation.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez,” Bobby wrote in a statement that she shared to her Instagram Stories that month. “My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight year old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel. Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for [Daniel’s] safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”

Bobby continued, “Like everyone else, I learned of the horrific event through a news alert on my phone while sitting next to Daniel. I still know only what is publicly available. My thoughts and empathy are with the victim and everyone affected by this devastating event. It has created a wide ripple effect, touching many lives. I understand that we live in a very public world, but my hope is that as my son grows, he can be seen and understood apart from this story. At the end of the day, I’m simply a mama to a very sweet young boy doing my best to protect his peace.”

Below, learn all about Mark’s former girlfriend Bobby T and their relationship.

Who Is Mark Sanchez’s Ex-Girlfriend?

As previously noted, Bobby T’s real name is Erin Campaneris, and she works as a model. She was born in the U.K., according to multiple outlets.

Why Did Mark Sanchez & Bobby T Break Up?

Mark and Bobby never revealed the exact reason behind their split, but the model said her ex’s arrest wasn’t “surprising” to her.

How Many Kids Does Mark Sanchez Have With His Ex-Girlfriend?

Mark and Bobby share one child together: their son, Daniel. The former NFL player also shares twin daughters with his current wife, Perry Mattfeld.