Makena White’s Health Before Death: About Jake Knapp’s Girlfriend’s Possible Tachycardia

Jake Knapp is mourning the shocking loss of his girlfriend, Makena White, who died in September 2025 at the age of 28. Makena’s friend broke the news via Instagram, leaving fans heartbroken for her family and Jake. Many wondered if Makena ran into a health issue before her death.

“Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week,” the September 26, 2025, Instagram announcement read. “She is already so deeply missed by her dad, her family, her friends, and of course by Nelly and Fergie.”

Makena’s friend described her as “one of a kind,” adding that she “had this rare way of making you feel special, and her huge heart was always overflowing with love.”

“To be loved by Makena was a gift; one that came with endless laughter, so much joy, and a healthy sprinkling of chaos as we tried to keep up with her travel schedule,” the caption continued. “If you would like to honour Makena’s memory, donations to the Bruyère Brain Health & Memory Clinic or the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund would mean a lot. We love you Mak. We’ll miss you always, and we’ll be looking for you in the sunset.”

Jake released a statement to People following Makena’s untimely death. He described his late girlfriend as “such a thoughtful person whose selflessness toward others is something I will always appreciate.”

“We shared so many unforgettable memories together, and now that she’s no longer with us, it’s a tough reality to comprehend,” his statement continued. “She had an incredible family, great friends, and her fun, outgoing energy will be missed by all of us. It’s an understatement to say how hard all of this is to process for everyone who knew Mak, especially her family and friends, who deserve privacy and respect during this difficult time.”

Below, learn what Makena revealed about her possible tachycardia condition before she died.

Who Was Makena White?

Aside from being Jake’s girlfriend of two years, Makena was an accomplished and educated sales representative working for the medical device company LeMaitre Vascular, according to her LinkedIn page. She had a decade of experience in field sales and marketing.

Makena was a graduate of McMaster University, finishing with an honors degree in communications & software engineering, per her LinkedIn.

Did Makena White Have a Health Issue?

Makena’s family, friends and Jake have not confirmed whether she was living with a health issue. However, she previously described herself as a “tachycardic,” which likely referred to tachycardia: a heart condition that causes a rapid and/or irregular heartbeat.

On June 2, 2025, Makena tweeted, “We’re dialled #GolfsLongestDay,” before following up in a separate tweet that read, “By dialled I mean tachycardic,” alongside a photo of her Apple Watch’s heartbeat detector. The image showed that Makena had a BPM of 133 at that moment.

One month prior, Makena snapped a mirror selfie, in which she wore a holter monitor while pointing out her “heart defect” in a tweet.

“The irony of being at a cardiac surgery conference (for my job) while wearing a holter monitor for your own heart defect is pretty funny,” Makena tweeted on May 23, 2025. “Great networking opener though!”

What Happened to Makena White? How She Died

Makena’s cause of death has not been disclosed by the time of publication.