Maitland Ward’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Maitland Ward stepped away from mainstream acting years after appearing in Boy Meets World, one of ABC’s most well-known sitcoms. But that was just the beginning of her entertainment career! Since quitting acting, Maitland has transitioned into adult film roles, and it seems her net worth has increased as a result.

While she was out of the public eye for years, Maitland gradually returned to the spotlight. In early 2025, however, that spotlight may have burned a little too bright when she and her former Boy Meets World co-star Danielle Fishel got into a heated discussion on the “Pod Meets World” podcast.

Learn more about Maitland’s career and net worth below.

Who Is Maitland Ward?

Maitland is a former actress and current adult film star and cosplayer. Throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, the Long Beach, California, native appeared in a slew of films and television shows, such as The Bold and the Beautiful, Home Improvement, Dish Dogs, White Chicks and Rules of Engagement.

Who Was Maitland Ward’s Boy Meets World Character?

Maitland was cast in the role of Rachel McGuire in season 6 of Boy Meets World. Rachel was a main character from 1998 until the show’s conclusion in 2000. She reprised her role in the Disney Channel spinoff series Girl Meets World, which starred Sabrina Carpenter and Rowan Blanchard.

Maitland Ward’s Net Worth

As of today, Maitland has amassed a net worth of around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Does Maitland Ward Do for Work Now?

After posting nude photos of herself to social media in 2013, Maitland eventually found work in the adult film world by starring in Drive. By 2019, she immersed herself in the industry. While speaking with In Touch that year, Maitland recalled being cast in the movie.

“They asked me to be a part of this, and I thought, ‘I never knew there was anything in adults or porn or whatever that was this well done,'” she explained to the outlet. “I read the script, and I was like, ‘This is really, really well-written.’ This has so many themes in this and just my character is so different than anything I have portrayed before.”

While noting that her transition into pornographer “started slowly,” Maitland described herself as an “exhibitionist” and added, “I love dressing sexy in public and things like that.”