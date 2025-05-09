Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard’s Kids: About Their Daughters

Image Credit: Getty Images

As one of Hollywood’s most low-key couples, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard tend to keep their family away from the public eye as much as possible. Though the two highly acclaimed actors are accustomed to the spotlight, they’ve successfully given their two daughters a private life.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the facts we know about Maggie and Peter’s family.

How Long Have Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard Been Together?

Maggie and Peter have been together since 2002. Four years later, the couple announced their engagement in 2006. In 2009, they tied the knot, and they’ve been inseparable.

In 2021, Maggie and Peter opened up about their relationship during a red carpet interview with People while attending the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter.

“My husband is just — he’s incredible as an actor. He’s also just an incredible man,” Maggie gushed at the time. “He was great on set. I mean, I could totally rely on him. He was just beyond my wildest imagination. It really surprised me.”

Peter also complimented his wife for writing and directing the film, in which he starred in.

“She didn’t tell me what to do. She just appreciated what I did,” Peter pointed out. “There are a lot of directors that I’ve worked with that respect me but don’t really understand me or see me. She does. And there’s a big difference between those things. … My wife demanded more of me. I just wanted to do my best for her.”

Who Are Maggie Gyllenhaal & Peter Sarsgaard’s Kids?

Maggie and Peter welcomed their first child, daughter Ramona, in October 2006. Nearly six years later, the spouses welcomed second daughter Gloria Ray in April 2012.

Ramona Sarsgaard

Ramona has lived a private life thanks to her parents’ efforts. However, in May 2025, The New York Post reported that the 18-year-old Columbia College student was arrested while participating in protests against Israel for the war in Gaza. According to the outlet, Ramona was one of dozens who got arrested. Neither Peter nor Maggie has publicly commented on the reported arrest.

Gloria Ray Sarsgaard

Not much is known about Peter and Maggie’s youngest daughter, as they’ve kept her away from the spotlight. However, Gloria Ray has occasionally been spotted out and about with her parents over the years.