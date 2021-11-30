See Pics

Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Look-Alike Daughter, 15, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Mom At Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Shutterstock
Dakota Johnson attends the screening of 'The Lost Daughter' during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 13 October 2021. The British Film Institute festival runs from 06 to 17 October.The Lost Daughter - BFI LondonFilm Festival 2021, London, United Kingdom - 13 Oct 2021
Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jessie Buckley, Olivia Colman and Dakota Johnson 'The Lost Daughter' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 13 Oct 2021
American actress Dakota Johnson attends the premiere of The Lost Daughter at the 65th BFI London Film Festival on October 13, 2021.Lost Daughter Premiere, London, England - 13 Oct 2021
Maggie Gyllenhaal 'The Lost Daughter' premiere, BFI London Film Festival, UK - 13 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal & her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, looked like twins at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29.

Good genes run in the family and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter, Ramona, proved that when the mother-daughter-duo attended the 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 29. Maggie, 44, was being honored for her film, The Lost Daughter, which took home a whopping four awards that evening. While it was Maggie’s special night, we couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous and grown-up Ramona, 15, looked in the new photos.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal looked gorgeous in this gold sequin cut-out gown at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29. (Shutterstock)

Maggie looked absolutely stunning when she donned a fitted, gold sequin short-sleeve gown that had a spaghetti-strap halter neckline. The entire bodice was cut out revealing ample cleavage and her tiny waist while the skirt was fitted at her hips and flowed out from the knees down.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked exactly like her mother when she opted to wear a black silk dress with sheer black lace cap sleeves. Her hair was pulled back as her front bangs covered her forehead.

Related Gallery

Celebrity Mothers & Daughters Matching On The Red Carpet -- Pics

Ava Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon. Executive producer and actress Reese Witherspoon, right, and daughter Ava Phillippe attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York NY Premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" Season 2, New York, USA - 29 May 2019
Lisa Bonet and Zoe Kravitz Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Mar 2018
Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter. Beyonce, a cast member in "The Lion King," poses with her daughter Blue Ivy at the premiere of the film at the El Capitan Theatre, in Los Angeles World Premiere of "The Lion King" - Red Carpet, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Jul 2019

Also in attendance was Maggie’s husband and Ramona’s father, Peter Sarsgaard, who opted to wear a pair of black velvet tuxedo pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in. He kept the top of the shirt unbuttoned and threw on a black blazer on top.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal with her daughter Gloria (left) & Ramona (middle). (Shutterstock)

Maggie and Peter share two adorable daughters together – Ramona and Gloria, 9. It’s uncanny how much their girls look like their parents, especially Maggie. We rarely see Maggie’s daughters out together but back in the summer, Maggie took her two girls out in New York City when they opted to get French food at La Mercerie.