Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Look-Alike Daughter, 15, Is All Grown Up As She Joins Mom At Gotham Awards

Maggie Gyllenhaal & her 15-year-old daughter, Ramona, looked like twins at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in NYC on Nov. 29.

Good genes run in the family and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s daughter, Ramona, proved that when the mother-daughter-duo attended the 31st annual Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 29. Maggie, 44, was being honored for her film, The Lost Daughter, which took home a whopping four awards that evening. While it was Maggie’s special night, we couldn’t help but notice how gorgeous and grown-up Ramona, 15, looked in the new photos.

Maggie looked absolutely stunning when she donned a fitted, gold sequin short-sleeve gown that had a spaghetti-strap halter neckline. The entire bodice was cut out revealing ample cleavage and her tiny waist while the skirt was fitted at her hips and flowed out from the knees down.

Meanwhile, Ramona looked exactly like her mother when she opted to wear a black silk dress with sheer black lace cap sleeves. Her hair was pulled back as her front bangs covered her forehead.

Also in attendance was Maggie’s husband and Ramona’s father, Peter Sarsgaard, who opted to wear a pair of black velvet tuxedo pants with a white button-down shirt tucked in. He kept the top of the shirt unbuttoned and threw on a black blazer on top.

Maggie and Peter share two adorable daughters together – Ramona and Gloria, 9. It’s uncanny how much their girls look like their parents, especially Maggie. We rarely see Maggie’s daughters out together but back in the summer, Maggie took her two girls out in New York City when they opted to get French food at La Mercerie.