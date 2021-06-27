See Pics

Maggie Gyllenhaal Is Seen With Look-Alike Daughter Ramona, 14, During Rare Lunch Outing

News Writer & Reporter

Maggie Gyllenhaal and her daughter Ramona were seen walking to a French restaurant while locking arms and wearing fashionable dresses.

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, was spotted with her look-alike daughter Ramona, 14, during a recent fun afternoon out. The actress and the teen were photographed walking in New York City while getting French food at La Mercerie and showed off their close bond by locking arms at one point. Maggie looked chic in a short-sleeved long black dress and matching straw hat while Ramona looked equally as stylish in a shorter black and white patterned dress. Check out the pics HERE!

The ladies also topped off their looks with cute summery shoes. Maggie went with black and white checkered slip-on sandals while Ramona, whose father is Peter Sarsgaard, 50, opted for classic black flip flop style sandals. They both added sunglasses to their outfits and the mother-of-two carried a black purse while her look-alike gal carried a large white tote bag.

In addition to being photographed walking, the mother and daughter were captured enjoying their food at their table in the restaurant. They were full of smiles while also laughing and chatting and appeared to be looking at a menu together while deciding on what to order.

Since Maggie tends to keep her family life private and is rarely seen out with her daughters, her latest lunch date with Ramona was a memorable one. In addition to Ramona, the Riding in Cars with Boys star shares daughter Gloria, 9, with her husband Peter, whom she’s been married to since 2009, and they both seem to balance work and home life in healthy way. Maggie previously opened up about the challenges of being an actress with a family in an interview with POPSUGAR.

“Honestly, I think juggling a career and raising kids is all about organizing . . . But without organization I couldn’t manage any of this!” she told the outlet in 2019. ” It’s impossible to strike the ‘perfect work/life balance,’ and I think every parent knows that. It’s a struggle finding that balance in the day-to-day of motherhood, but that’s how you learn.”