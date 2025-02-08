Madison LeCroy’s Husband: All About Brett Randle

Madison LeCroy of Southern Charm is about to become a mother again. “I honestly was pinching myself because I hadn’t heard good news in it felt like the last two years, so to hear something that was so positive and something that we’ve been wanting and looking forward to was just super exciting,” she told PEOPLE for an intimate interview about her new pregnancy, published February 7. “And of course, everybody in our family and everybody was rooting for us.”

“I’m ecstatic,” the reality TV star gushed. “I just can’t get enough. I’m so glad to finally be able to talk about it. I’ve been in hiding for too long, and so I’m excited to be able to show the bump off.”

Below, here’s what to know about the Bravolebrity’s husband, Brett Randle.

Who is Madison LeCroy’s Husband?

Madison and Brett, a west coast chief firefighter, have been married since November of 2022 — a blessed event following a whirlwind six-month romance and a relatively brief engagement. According to PEOPLE, the duo met while separately vacationing in Arizona in 2021. Madison recalls the Roseville, California resident chasing after her outside a restaurant to get her number. “He chased me out of the restaurant and he was like, ‘I’ve got to get your number and I have to take you on a date,'” she told the outlet.

As for his career, Madison once explained that it takes him from home all too often. “Brett is a chief firefighter,” she said during the Southern Charm season 9 premiere, per Bravo. “It’s a great job, but it’s in California, so he’s gone for about three days, home for eight. So, I want to make sure that every time Brett comes home, he feels like I’ve made it special.”

According to PEOPLE, he enjoys golf and skiing, and he’s appeared in seven episodes of Southern Charm season 9.

Brett Randle’s Cancer Diagnosis

In a December 2024, episode of Southern Charm, Madison revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer. “I thought, like, how? Like, I’m finally happy,” she said of the diagnosis, during an on-camera confessional. “It’s just scary.”

“I have to go see a specialist for it,” Brett added. “It’s like two stages. I don’t know, so I got to go see an ENT for it and then probably have to do some type of therapy.”

Do Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle Have Kids Together?

Madison and Brett have recently announced that they are expecting their first child together. Brett is also a stepdad to Madison’s son from a previous marriage, 12-year-old Hudson Hughes together. “There’s definitely a level of respect there, and I see Hudson look up to him, as do I,” Madison said of Hudson and Brett’s relationship during a 2022 interview. “So it’s nice to be able to have just such a good influence on Hudson.”