Lynn Ban’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Bling Empire’ Star Died

Lynn Ban died at the age of 51 on January 20, 2025, her son, Sebastian, revealed in a heartbreaking social media post later that week. Ban’s death came just weeks after she suffered an accident while enjoying a winter holidays trip. Though her official cause of death has not been revealed yet, Sebastian’s announcement hinted at how she tragically died.

“Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was,” Sebastian wrote in his Instagram post, which was shared to Ban’s account. “She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life.”

Sebastian vowed that although his mom “may be gone now,” he will do “everything [he] can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.” He also wrote a “final message” to his late mother, which was, “I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me, ‘I love you more than life itself,’ mum.”

Learn what happened to Ban below.

Who Was Lynn Ban?

Ban was best known for being in the cast of Bling Empire: New York. She was a jewelry designer, whose designs have been worn by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna and Billy Porter.

What Happened to Lynn Ban?

In December 2024, Ban was involved in a skiing accident while visiting Aspen with her family. She detailed the sharp turn of events that her Christmas Eve had in an Instagram post, noting that “in a blink of an eye, life can change.”

“Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life,” Ban wrote, before explaining what happened to her. “At the top of the mountain, I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily, I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time. and I was able to ski to the bottom.”

However, “erring on the side of caution,” Ban indicated, she “wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion.” After they cleared her of a concussion, Ban still “had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again.” A paramedic suggested going to a hospital for a cat scan, which Ban revealed “saved [her] life.”

“I went in a taxi with [my husband] Jett, and within 30 minutes, they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital,” she added. “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side.”

At the time, Ban explained that she had “a long road of recovery” in front of her while thanking doctors and ski patrol for helping her. Toward the end of her Instagram caption, the late reality TV star wrote she was “grateful and blessed to see the new year.”

Less than one month later, Ban died.

Lynn Ban’s Cause of Death

Ban’s official cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. However, since she survived the brain bleed and underwent an emergency craniotomy, Ban may have succumbed to her head injuries, according to multiple outlets.