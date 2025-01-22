Who Is Lynn Ban? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Bling Empire’ Star

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Lynn Ban tragically died a month after a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. The late 51-year-old was known for her jewelry designing career in addition to her reality TV appearances, overall building a successful career in Hollywood. Now that her life has been tragically cut short, celebrities and fans alike are mourning the loss of Lynn.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Lynn in her memory.

Lynn Ban Was a Reality TV Star

Lynn was known for starring in the spinoff of Bling Empire titled Bling Empire: New York, a Netflix reality TV series.

Lynn Ban Was a Jewelry Designer

Celebrities knew Lynn as a jewelry designer. She worked with stars such as Rihanna for their individual jewelry needs. Rihanna even paid tribute to Lynn under her son Sebastian’s January 2025 Instagram post announcing Lynn’s death.

“2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!!” Rihanna wrote in a comment. “Lynn, you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section [right now]! Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!”

Lynn Ban Was a Mother

Though Lynn didn’t speak much about her personal life, she was a mom to her son, Sebastian, who paid tribute to his mom after she died in an Instagram post.

“My mum passed away on Monday,” Sebastian shared on Lynn’s Instagram account in January 2025. “I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for.”

Lynn Ban Was Married

Lynn was married to her husband, Jett Khain, who was also her business partner, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Lynn Ban Died After a Skiing Accident

In December 2024, Lynn needed brain surgery after a skiing accident in Aspen, Colorado. She detailed the frightening ordeal in an Instagram post at the time — one month before her death.

“And in a blink of an eye … life can change,” Lynn wrote alongside a selfie from the hospital. “Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life. At the top of the mountain, I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily, I always wear a helmet, It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me, and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again.”

A paramedic told Lynn to go to a hospital for a CAT scan, which she said “saved [her] life.” After getting into a taxi with her husband, Lynn was told she had a brain bleed and “needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital.”

“Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side,” she recalled. “There’s a long road of recovery ahead, but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol, the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the and support my family and friends. GOD IS GOOD. Grateful and blessed to see the new year.”