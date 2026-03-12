‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10 Ohio Couples: Who’s Still Together & Who Broke Up?

Image Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Love Is Blind never fails to unravel the drama that can come with relationships. The season 10 reunion episode featuring Ohio couples revealed what happened after a few pairs said, “I do,” at the altar. One of the most discussed breakups among fans was Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth‘s split. The two got married at the end of season 10 but ultimately went their separate ways. At one point during the March 11, 2026, reunion, Amber walked off the set.

Hollywood Life has the full breakdown from the season 10 reunion of Love Is Blind below. So, who’s still together and who called it quits? Find out here!

Amber Morrison and Jordan Faeth — Broke Up

Wary viewers had a bad feeling about Amber and Jordan’s relationship. Just four months after saying, “I do,” at the end of season 10, they divorced. The pair revealed during the reunion episode that they had never moved in together following their ill-fated vows.

Bri McNees & Connor Spies — Still Together

Although their breakup in season 10 may have looked bleak, Bri and Connor actually reconciled and are still together! Bri revealed she had canceled their wedding because she didn’t feel that she was at her best in the moment. That choice proved to be a positive shift for the couple, and they even live close to one another in Columbus.

Jessica Barrett & Chris Fusco — Broke Up

Jessica and Chris weren’t headed in a healthy direction, which viewers realized earlier in the season. His behavior was the most critical point of the reunion, and Chris apologized for his actions. Now, Jess is in a relationship with another pod connection, Haramol Gill.

Christine Hamilton & Vic St. John — Still Together

Christine and Vic seemingly have a healthy relationship a year after falling for each other. Christine even moved from Cleveland to Columbus so they could live together. The only tiny complaint from the duo was Vic joking that Christine wears socks to bed. So, it’s safe to assume they’re smooth sailing from here!

Brittany Wicker & Devonta Anderson — Broke Up

Brittany and Devonta just weren’t meant to be. He even moved on by getting engaged to another woman, and they’re now expecting a baby.

Emma Betsinger & Mike Gibney — Broke Up

Although Emma was the one to say, “I do,” Mike didn’t because he wanted children and wasn’t certain if Emma did. She is now single, and Mike is in a new relationship.