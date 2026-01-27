‘Love Is Blind’ Season 10: City, Release Date, Cast & How to Watch

Image Credit: Netflix

At long last, season 10 of Love Is Blind is almost here. As fans prepare to re-enter the pods with a new group of singles, they’re also gearing up for the emotional rollercoaster they’ll be on with the cast.

Season 9 didn’t end on a high note, so viewers are hoping to see at least one couple build a long-term foundation together. In fact, fans are already on edge about season 10. After Netflix announced the release date and the chosen city on Instagram, social media commenters expressed their frustrations over the previous season, which took place in Denver.

“Please be a good season. I could not get into the last season at all,” one Instagram user wrote. Another begged, “PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, actually pick a couple who will get married.” A third person even commented, “Netflix knows we’ll watch no matter how bad the last season was.”

Below, get updates on the 10th season of Love Is Blind.

Where Is Love Is Blind Season 10 Taking Place?

The 10th season of the hit Netflix reality dating series is taking place in Ohio this time. From Cincinnati to Columbus, singles from all over the state will be searching for their potential future spouse.

Previous seasons of the show took place in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle and Denver, where season 9 ended with multiple heartbreaks. Megan Walerius and Jordan Keltner began their relationship on a positive note until the reality of their situations slapped them in the face. Then, Kalybriah Haskin and Edmond Harvey actually wound up at the altar in the season 9 finale, but Kalybriah backed out of the vows. Next were Ali Lima and Anton Yarosh. Ali also walked out of her wedding, ultimately ending her relationship with Anton.

What Is the Love Is Blind Season 10 Release Date?

Season 10 of Love Is Blind premieres on Netflix on February 11, 2026.

Who Is in the Love Is Blind Season 10 Cast?

At the time of publication, no one from the season 10 cast has been announced yet.

When Do Love Is Blind Episodes Come Out?

Netflix has not announced the season 10 schedule yet, but episodes typically air on Wednesdays on the streaming platform.