Logan Wilson’s Wife: Facts About His Partner Morgan & Their Marriage

Logan Wilson is a professional football player in the NFL.

He is married to Morgan Wilson.

On Jan. 16, 2023, Morgan posted a sweet video of her and Logan hugging at his football game.

There are many couples in the NFL that we love and admire, and Logan Wilson, 26, and his wife, Morgan, is our latest couple to gush over! The 26-year-old is a linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals and is a proud husband to his leading lady. When he’s not busy on the field winning games, he’s often spotted on romantic dates with the blonde beauty. Learn all about the duo’s marriage below!

Who Is Logan Wilson’s Wife?

Logan is married to Morgan Wilson (previously Mead). Morgan and the NFL star were previously in a long-term relationship before they got engaged in Feb. 2021. His soulmate took to Instagram at the time to share a carousel of photos from the day he popped the question. “Forever and every day after Said the easiest yes of my life last night to the man that makes me a better person every single day. I love you Logan James!! Cheers to the rest of our lives,” she captioned the sweet post.

Although Morgan is very public about her love for her husband, what she does for work is not publicly known. She does have a mental health service tagged on her Instagram bio, but it not confirmed if she works there. Aside from her life with her hubby and work, Morgan is often spotted doing intense workouts on Instagram. On Dec. 5, 2022, she shared a tough gym workout with her 12.3K followers. “Need a workout? I got you! 20 minutes stair master,” she captioned the clip.

How Long Have They Been Married?

Logan and Morgan have been married for six months, as they tied the knot on July 9, 2022. At the time of their nuptials, Morgan made sure to share plenty of wedding content on her Instagram account, including a romantic kiss video on July 11, 2022. Prior to the big day, the pair shared their official marriage license on July 6. “I can’t wait to marry you Logan Wilson,” she captioned the snapshots of her kissing her then groom-to-be.

The handsome athlete has also shared moments from his wedding, via his personal Instagram. On Nov. 19, 2022, Logan shared a wedding throwback photo to celebrate Morgan’s birthday. “Happy birthday to the woman I’m lucky enough to call my wife! I’m so proud of you and everything you do for our family! I hope you have an amazing day! I love you!”, he captioned the post.

Their Sweetest Moments

Aside from the lovely wedding, Morgan and her man often share some incredibly sweet moments with each other on their social media accounts. Most recently, on Jan. 16, 2023, his wife shared a romantic clip of him running up to her during his football game. “Memories that will last a lifetime so proud of you 55 !! On to the next,” she captioned the clip. Logan also showed off his romantic side on Feb. 14, 2022, with a special Valentine’s Day post of Morgan. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my rock and best friend,” he captioned the post along with a red heart.

However, the sweetest moment of all might just be the time Morgan shared a lengthy Instagram caption days ahead of Logan’s big Super Bowl game. “Logan James, I truly wish I could put into words how proud I am of you. You strive to be different. You strive to be the best you every single day. You push others around you and inspire more people than imaginable,” she captioned the Feb. 12, 2022, post. “You’re changing lives and doing it through hard work, grace and a work ethic I’ve never seen before. I can’t wait to watch you live out a dream tomorrow very few people get the chance to experience. You’re one in a million sweetheart and you deserve every single thing that is coming your way.”