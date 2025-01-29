How Tall Is Logan Paul? See His Height & Weight

Image Credit: Getty Images

Both brothers transitioned from focusing mostly on social media, to boxing as their first priority. We all know that Jake Paul beat legend Mike Tyson in 2024, so how will his match against his brother Logan Paul pan out? Find out how Logan is measuring up below!

When Is the Logan Paul Vs. Jake Paul Fight?

On January 28, 2025, both Logan and Jake took to social media to post their upcoming boxing match. Both brothers shared a picture of them aggressively facing each other, and the post was captioned: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for…March 27 on Max.” The highly anticipated match will take place in less than two months on the streaming giant.

How Tall Is Logan Paul?

Logan is a whopping 6’2,” which makes him taller than his brother Jake.

What Is Logan Paul’s Weight?

Logan weighs around 198 pounds.

What Does Logan Paul Do for a Living?

Logan is an influencer-turned-boxer just like his brother. He has also faced off some respected boxers featuring Floyd Mayweather in 2021 and Dillon Danis in 2023. Logan made his WWE debut on Raw, on Monday, January 27, 2025. Besides posting pranks and comedic skits on his YouTube, Logan also has a podcast called, I’mPaulsive.

How Tall Is Jake Paul?

Jake is a staggering 6-feet-tall.

What Is Jake Paul’s Weight?

Jake is around 201 pounds.

What Does Jake Paul Do for a Living?

The Ohio-native got his start in the entertainment industry by being a Vine influencer before successfully transitioning to YouTube. He also dipped into the world of acting through his role in Disney’s Bizaardvark at the age of 19. Fast forward to 2020, Jake got serious about boxing. He ended up unexpectedly beating former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and even legend Anderson Silva. But the winning streak didn’t end there. He notoriously beat Mike in 2024, which gave him massive boxing credibility. The highly anticipated match was Mike’s first time in the ring in 19 years. The match got more than 60 million views worldwide. Afterwards, Jake got signed to the Professional Fighters League. Besides his successful boxing career, Jake also has many partnerships such as boohooMan and DraftKings.