Jake Paul’s Height & Weight: How Tall the Fighter Is

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jake Paul garnered international fame from his 2024 win against legend Mike Tyson in the boxing ring. Since then, he hasn’t announced a new opponent, until today. Drum roll please! He will face off his brother Logan Paul next. Find out all the details below!

Who Is Jake Paul?

Jake, who goes by “problem child,” is an influencer-turned-boxer, and he has most famously won a match against boxing legend, Mike Tyson, which was streamed by more than 60 million viewers on Netflix. The Ohio-native first got his start on Vine before he transferred over to YouTube, and gained millions of followers, who enjoy watching his prank videos and comedic skits. He also became the star of the Disney series, Bizaardvark at 19.

In 2020, Jake went into the world of boxing and ended up unexpectedly beating former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and even legend Anderson Silva, which gave him massive credibility in the boxing world, according to multiple reports. However, it was his surprising win against Mike, that garnered a huge amount of attention around the world. Ever since, Jake has signed with the Professional Fighters League. He also has many partnerships which include, boohooMan and DraftKings.

What Is Jake Paul’s Height and Weight?

Jake is 6-feet tall, and he weighs around 200 pounds.

Who Will Jake Paul Be Fighting in the Boxing Ring Next?

Jake and his brother Logan, both announced on January 28, 2025, that they will face off each other in an upcoming boxing match. The two took to social media to share their poster promo, featuring the duo looking at each other aggressively, with the caption: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for…March 27 on Max.” His brother Logan is also an influencer-turned-boxer.

How Does Jake Paul Feel About Facing His Brother Logan Paul in the Boxing Ring?

Jake shared that he was open to the idea and that he was originally supposed to face his brother in the boxing ring instead of Mike. He took to the All the Smoke Fight podcast to state: “I’m OK with fighting my brother because I wouldn’t have to be the one that dealt with losing. Seriously. Emotionally, if that would scar him, then he shouldn’t do it. But if he’s going to sign up, I don’t have to be the one to lose.”