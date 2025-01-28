Logan Paul vs. Jake Paul Fight: When to Watch the Boxing Match

Image Credit: Getty Images

Both Logan Paul and Jake Paul are influencers-turned-boxers. We’re sure everyone tuned into the highly watched match between Jake and Mike Tyson on Netflix. Now Jake is bringing his brother into the mix. We might not know who will take home the grand title belt, but we’ve got you covered on when the entertaining event will go down below!

When will the Logan Paul Vs. Jake Paul Fight Be?

On January 28, 2025, Jake announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will go against his brother Logan in the boxing ring. He posted a poster featuring the two brothers shirtless and aggressively facing each other, with a lit-up American flag in the background. He captioned the post: “The moment you’ve waited a decade for. March 27th on Max.” His brother followed suit and posted the same picture and caption to help spread the info on social media.

The moment you’ve waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/r7PO9Q8ExJ — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 28, 2025

Who Did Jake Paul Previously Face in the Boxing Ring?

Everyone tuned in for Jake’s notorious boxing match against boxing legend Mike Tyson, during which Jake won. The match took place in front of 72,300 fans in Texas, and it got more than 60 million viewers on Netflix, according to Variety.

After the tense match, Jake shared his experience in the ring. He stated: “First and foremost Mike Tyson, it’s such an honor. He’s the G.O.A.T. I look up to him, I’m inspired by him, and we wouldn’t be here today without him. This man is an icon and it’s just an honor to be able to fight him,” as reported by CNN.

The match was a comeback for Mike, being that he had not been in a fight for 19 years. Even though Mike didn’t win the highly anticipated match, he was humbly proud of himself. He shared: “I didn’t prove nothing to anybody, only to myself. I’m not one of those guys that looks to please the world. I’m just happy with what I can do.”

What Does Logan Paul Do for a Living?

Logan just made his official WWE debut on Raw on Monday, January 27, 2025, on Netflix. Logan, just like his brother, Jake, is an influencer-turned-boxer. Logan has previously fought Floyd Mayweather in 2021, and Dillon Danis in 2023, according to multiple reports. He is also a podcaster on the show I’mPaulsive.