Linsey Davis’ Parents: Who Are the News Anchor’s Mother & Father?

Linsey Davis has become a familiar face to viewers as an Emmy Award-winning journalist and anchor for ABC News. Behind the 47-year-old’s success is the support of her parents, who helped shape her values, work ethic, and ambition from a young age.

Here’s what to know about Linsey’s mother and father, along with more about her personal life below.

Who Is Linsey Davis?

Linsey is a veteran journalist and anchor who currently leads ABC News Live Prime, the network’s flagship streaming evening newscast, and World News Tonight on Sundays. Since joining ABC News in 2007, she has reported for Good Morning America, 20/20, Nightline, and other marquee programs, covering everything from presidential elections and political conventions to the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and royal weddings.

Linsey has earned two Emmy Awards, in 2009 and 2010, for her outstanding reporting, along with a duPont-Columbia Award, a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, and multiple Gracie Awards. She is also a bestselling children’s book author, with titles including The World Is Awake and Stay This Way Forever.

Who Are Linsey Davis’ Parents?

Linsey was born to Ronald Davis and Beverly Davis. Her father, Ronald, worked as a mathematics teacher, while her mother, Beverly, was an English teacher.

Linsey shared on the Jesus Calling podcast how her mother deeply influenced her love for language and storytelling.

“She’s the person that made sure that I knew her common phrases, like, ‘Turkeys get done and people get finished.’ [She’s] the person that was always making sure that I got lay versus lie right. I would say that [my mom was] also very much responsible for my falling in love with storytelling and with writing and with the English language. My mom has always been a big writer, and she spent a lot of time in our house writing and modeling that for me.”

Who Is Linsey Davis’ Husband?

Linsey is married to Paul Roberts. The couple wed in 2013 and have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Does Linsey Davis Have Kids?

Yes. Linsey and her husband, Paul, share one son, Ayden, who was born in 2014. While Linsey keeps her family life largely private, she has spoken about how motherhood has shaped her perspective, particularly in writing her children’s books.

Ayden served as the inspiration for her 2022 book How High Is Heaven?, which she told PEOPLE was sparked by a moment when he looked out of a plane window searching for his late grandmother. “I look out the window looking for Grandma P. in heaven,” he told her — a question that inspired her to create a story about love, loss, and faith for young readers.