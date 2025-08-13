Linsey Davis’ Husband: Everything We Know About Paul Roberts

Image Credit: Getty Images

Linsey Davis, the Emmy-winning ABC News anchor, has recently shared her experience with a long-term health challenge, bringing renewed attention to the people who have stood by her side. At the center of that support system is her husband, Paul Roberts, who has remained a steady presence throughout her career and personal journey. Together, they’ve built a close-knit family that has helped the 47-year-old journalist navigate both her professional achievements and her private struggles.

Here’s what to know about Paul and the rest of Linsey’s family below.

Who Is Linsey Davis’ Husband?

Linsey has been married to her husband Paul since March 2013, with the couple tying the knot at Oheka Castle in New York, according to The Sun. Per the outlet and his LinkedIn, Paul holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from California State University and a master’s in finance and corporate strategy from the University of Michigan. Professionally, he’s held leadership roles in finance and security: he worked as a director at GoldPoint Partners LLC, then served as president at Security 101 from 2018 to 2021, and since July 2021 has been president of Lyn Systems Inc.

Beyond his professional career, Paul shares a meaningful hobby with Linsey: marathon running. In an April 2025 Parade interview, Linsey revealed they were preparing to reach their goal of running half-marathons in all 50 states, with their final race set in Hawaii — a milestone they achieved later that month.

“The really fun thing is, we’ve rented this house, and we have like 30 of our family members who are coming, and a number of them are running in the half with us,” she said at the time. “My parents and my aunts and uncles are doing the 5K that day, so it’s now a whole family affair.”

Does Linsey Davis Have Kids?

Yes. Linsey and Paul share one child, a son named Ayden, born in 2014.

Who Are Linsey Davis’ Parents

Linsey is the daughter of Ronald and Beverly Davis. Her father taught mathematics, while her mother was an English teacher.

Linsey Davis’ Uterine Fibroids Condition

For over a decade, Linsey quietly managed uterine fibroids, a condition she was first diagnosed with 13 years ago. She publicly shared her experience in August 2025, revealing that while her fibroids were initially manageable, they eventually led to severe symptoms, including heavy, prolonged menstrual cycles, bloating, and fatigue. In 2020, she underwent a myomectomy that removed six fibroids, providing only temporary relief. The tumors later returned in greater number, and by 2025, doctors discovered 13 fibroids. Determined to end the cycle of pain and discomfort, Linsey chose to have a hysterectomy, scheduled for August 15, 2025.