Lil Nas X’s Health & Recent Overdose: Update After the Rapper Was Hospitalized

Lil Nas X (real name: Montero Lamar Hill) caused widespread concern in August 2025 when he was seen roaming through the streets of Studio City in Los Angeles, California, in nothing but underwear and cowboy boots before dawn. It was subsequently revealed that the award-winning rapper may have had an overdose and was arrested. Since Nas had previously shared how “difficult” things were for him, fans want an update on his overall well being and health.

“I’m just now, like, arriving to this place of feeling confidence in myself and what I’m doing,” Nas said in a social media video in February 2025. “And I’m trying to make sure I put intention towards my music and my vision and the creativity of it all.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Lil Nas X’s health following his arrest.

Lil Nas X shares an update about the past few years, new music & what’s coming VERY SOON 👀 pic.twitter.com/aWsALiwKee — ᴍᴀᴊᴏʀ (@lilnasxmajor) February 19, 2025

Did Lil Nas X Overdose?

Yes, according to CNN, Lil Nas X was hospitalized for a “possible overdose.” Public information officer Charles Miller told the outlet that the rapper had been taken into custody by police after he was seen roaming around on Ventura Boulevard in L.A. in late August 2025.

Is Lil Nas X Still in the Hospital?

No, Lil Nas X is no longer in a hospital, according to Miller, who told CNN that the “INDUSTRY BABY” rapper had been take into police custody after he was taken to a nearby hospital for an evaluation of an overdose.

Lil Nas X is currently in the Valley Jail in Van Nuys, California.

Why Was Lil Nas X Arrested?

Miller told CNN that Lil Nas X was arrested because he allegedly “charged” at his arresting police officers.

“Upon arrival, the suspect charged at officers and was taken into custody,” Miller said. “He was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose and placed under arrest for battery on a police officer.”

What Is Lil Nas X’s Net Worth Today?

Lil Nas X currently boasts a net worth of $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His breakout single, “Old Town Road,” put him on the map in 2019, as it mixed country and hip-hop and went viral on TikTok. Since then, the rapper has been recognized with multiple accolades and became a prominent voice in the LGBTQ+ community with other singles like “THAT’S WHAT I WANT.”