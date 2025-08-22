Lil Nas X Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the ‘Old Town Road’ Rapper Makes

Image Credit: GC Images

Lil Nas X reached worldwide fame in 2019 after dropping his unique hip-hop and country single, “Old Town Road,” followed by his other tracks including “THAT’S WHAT I WANT.” The rapper, who was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, became a major voice for the LGBTQ+ community in addition to one of the most popular modern rappers in the biz. Since he’s amassed an extensive following, fans are curious about Nas X’s rise to stardom, his net worth and how he reached success.

In August 2025, though, Lil Nas X made headlines for a different reason. Concerned witnesses noticed he was roaming around Los Angeles in his underwear, and he was hospitalized and arrested over what police stated was a “possible overdose.” It was then reported that the “Rodeo” artist was arrested and booked for booked on suspicion of misdemeanor battery on a police officer, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Below, learn about Lil Nas X’s rise to fame, his music career, net worth and more.

What Is Lil Nas X’s Real Name?

Lil Nas X’s actual name is Montero Lamar Hill.

How Did Lil Was X Get Rich?

It took years for Lil Nas X to find his voice, sound and overall identity as an artist. Throughout his teen years, the Atlanta native spent most of his time becoming a social media guru. He first found internet success by posting short-form comedy videos, then he ran a Nicki Minaj fan account.

Eventually, Lil Nas X started writing songs and recording music, though his global success didn’t happen overnight. After getting a foothold in the music industry in 2018, Nas X found fame with the release of his single “Old Town Road.”

Since then, Nas X has released multiple hit tracks, from “THAT’S WHAT I WANT” to “INDUSTRY BABY,” “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) and his collaboration with Camila Cabello, “HE KNOWS.”

What Is Lil Nas X’s Net Worth?

As of 2025, Lil Nas X has a net worth of $9 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Lil Nas X’s Dating History

Lil Nas X has kept his relationship history away from the spotlight, but he’s been a major figure in the LGBTQ+ community. After first coming out as gay in 2019, Nas X later came out as bisexual, but then clarified that he was still gay.