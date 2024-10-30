Liam Payne’s Unreleased Song ‘Do No Wrong’: Lyrics, Posthumous Release Date

Image Credit: Jason Merritt

It has been a couple of weeks since Liam Payne passed away, and his memory lives on—not only through his son, family, friends, and fans but also through music. The late singer, who died at 31 after a fall from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, left behind a pre-recorded song titled “Do No Wrong,” which he worked on with singer and producer Sam Pounds before his death. On Wednesday, October 29, 2024, Sam took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce, “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire). Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to mourn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds.”

The release of the song has been postponed to allow those grieving worldwide to mourn peacefully. To learn more about this posthumous release, keep reading below.

When Will “Do No Wrong” Be Released?

The collaboration is scheduled for release on November 1, 2024, according to US Weekly.

“Do No Wrong” Lyrics

According to Genius, each artist has their own verse in the song. Sam opens with, “Rum-bum-bum-bum, you play my heart just like a drum/ So mesmerized by that look in her eyes/ I only want to be where you are/ So let’s take our time like nothing else matters.” The chorus follows, with lines like, “She can do no wrong and she’s in my arms,” “She’s my once in a lifetime love, yeah,” and, “We can run away, we can run.” Liam’s verse includes, “Nothing come between us but just space and time/ As I fall, fall further for you/ I can make a lifetime out of just one night/ Like there’s nothing just us two.”

Liam Payne’s Cause of Death

Though the former One Direction singer did fall, an autopsy report obtained by Today and shared by the Argentina National Prosecutor’s Office stated that his death was caused by “polytrauma and internal and external bleeding.” It was also noted that “a series of substances were seized from the musician’s room, which would prove a previous situation of alcohol and drugs consumption.”