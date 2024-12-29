Leonard Whiting’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Star Has

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Leonard Whiting, best known for his iconic role as Romeo in Romeo and Juliet (1968), has remained a significant figure in film and television. Alongside co-star Olivia Hussey, Whiting’s portrayal of the tragic young lovers left an indelible mark on cinema.

On Friday, December 27, the world was saddened by the news of Hussey’s passing at 73. Whiting, 74, paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star and dear friend.

“Olivia, we have shared so much since we were two sweet innocent children clinging onto each other for dear life as every photo of us attests to,” read a comment posted on Instagram by Whiting’s wife, Lynn, alongside a photo shared on Hussey’s account announcing her death. “You were never afraid to fight to fix everything wrong in this world.”

The tribute continued, “Rest now my beautiful Juliet no injustices can hurt you now. And the world will remember your beauty inside and out forever. Leonard.”

Find out more about Whiting, his career, net worth, and more below.

Who Is Leonard Whiting?

Whiting was a British actor, born on June 30, 1950, in Wood Green, London. He gained international fame at the age of 17 for his portrayal of the young Shakespearean lover, Romeo, opposite Hussey in Romeo and Juliet. Both actors were awarded Golden Globe Awards for ‘New Star Of The Year’ in 1969.

After Romeo and Juliet, Whiting’s career continued, but he largely stepped away from the mainstream spotlight. Notable projects from this period include Frankenstein: The True Story and the 1975 film Rachel’s Man. After 1975, Whiting appeared on screen only occasionally, with his most notable roles being a voice role in the 1990 animated series The Dreamstone and a brief appearance in a 2015 film.

What Is Whiting’s Net Worth?

It is unclear what Whiting’s net worth is, as no reliable figures have been disclosed.

What Was Hussey’s Net Worth?

As of December 2024, Hussey’s estimated net worth was $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Why Did Hussey and Whiting File a Lawsuit Against Paramount?

Hussey and Whiting initially filed a lawsuit against Paramount in December 2022, claiming they were misled by director Franco Zeffirelli into performing nude scenes at ages 16 and 17.

The original lawsuit was dismissed in May 2023, primarily due to the statute of limitations. In February 2024, the actors filed a new suit, arguing that the 2023 Criterion re-release, which featured a digital restoration, reset the statute of limitations. However, this case was also dismissed, with the court ruling that the producers had contracts with both actors, indicating they had consented to appear in the film.

“None of Plaintiffs’ sham efforts to re-write what happened on the set in 1967, or how they have comported themselves since, saves this lawsuit from the fate of the Prior Action,” the studio’s lawyers wrote.

How Much Was Whiting Paid for Romeo and Juliet?

Both Whiting and Hussey were paid less than $3,000 for the film, while Zeffirelli, previously known for directing lavish opera productions, became wealthy and internationally renowned.

“The effect on me was stunning,” he wrote in his autobiography. “I had crossed over from one state into another.”

In a 2023 interview with Variety, Hussey revealed that she and Whiting were each paid £1,500 (roughly $2,200) and that this was the only compensation they ever received.

“Everyone says, ‘You must be so well off — you were in a classic,’” she said. “And we say, ‘No, we didn’t get paid for that.’ We got minimum. We were always broke. I felt exploited, really. Looking back on all of that, Leonard and I, we felt exploited throughout.”