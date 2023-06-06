Lance Armstrong’s Wife: Get To Know Anna Hansen & His Past Romances With Sheryl Crow & More

Lance Armstrong was a record-setting cyclist until he was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 for his illegal drug use

Lance Armstrong has dated several celebrities throughout his lifetime, including Kate Hudson and Ashley Olsen

Lance was married to Kristin Richard from 1999 to 2003, and wed his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen in 2022

Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong married his girlfriend of more than a decade, Anna Hansen, in Aug. 2022. “Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong,” Lance, 51, began in a heartfelt post following their nuptials. “So special having our kids there, as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears.”

“Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you,” Lance continued. “I am so proud of the couple we have become – It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”

Although they have been together for more than half of the 21st century, Lance has enjoyed several relationships over the years and was even married once before. Read on to learn about Anna, her relationship with Lance, and his past romances.

Lance And Anna

It’s not clear how they met, but Lance and Anna were together for nine years when they got engaged in 2017. The former Tour de France star revealed he asked for Anna’s hand in marriage on May 23, 2017. “She said….. YES!!!!” he simply captioned an adorable Instagram photo of the couple grinning at each other while on a boat. In the pic, which can be seen below, Anna sat next to her future hubby and rested her hand on his torso, showing off her new ring.

Long before they got engaged, Lance and Anna had already started their family. They welcomed a son named Maxwell Edward Armstrong in June 2009, with Lance announcing the news on Twitter from the perspective of the newborn. “Wassup, world? My name is Max Armstrong and I just arrived. My Mommy is healthy and so am I!” he tweeted. They welcomed their second child together in Oct. 2010. “Olivia Marie Armstrong has arrived!” he tweeted, confirming they welcomed a healthy baby girl. He later added, “Thanks to you all for the support and well wishes. Momma and Olivia (@Cincoarmstrong!) are doing great. She’s a beauty!”

While Lance’s days of racing professionally are over, he still continues to cycle as a hobby when he’s not busy running his media organization, Wedu, his wellness investment firm, Next Ventures, and his vodka company. Meanwhile, Anna is all about moving with intention and enjoys practicing yoga. She has a YouTube channel called Move with Anna, but she has not posted since 2022. She also loves to explore the great outdoors and spend time with her children.

Lance And Kate Hudson

Lance and actress Kate Hudson dated briefly in 2008, per Huffpost. She opened up about Lance’s illegal performance-enhancing drug use that got his Tour de France titles stripped away from him in 2017. “I personally think that you make the choices you make and you should reap the consequences,” she told InStyle magazine (via E! News). “People have a right to [feel betrayed].”

Lance And Ashley Olsen

Lance reportedly dated Ashley Olsen for a short amount of time in 2007, and they were photographed a few times together. Their 15-year age difference, however, worried Lance’s friends, who “warned the 36-year-old father of three that his May-December romance could damage his cancer work”, per Juliet Macur‘s book, Cycle of Lies: The Fall of Lance Armstrong (Via E! News).

Lance And Tory Birch

Lance reportedly dated fashion designer Tory Burch for a year before they went their separate ways in late 2007. “It’s a geographical thing,” an insider claimed to Page Six at the time. “They’re friends. It’s amicable. They really like each other. The logistics were too much.”

Lance And Sheryl Crow

Lance and Sheryl Crow, an iconic musician and 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, got together shortly after Lance divorced Kristin. They met at a charity event and immediately had chemistry. “I knew pretty quickly that I was totally into him,” Sheryl told PEOPLE in 2005.

The “All I Wanna Do” singer and former cyclist dated quite seriously for several years, and Sheryl even wrote the title track of her 2005 album Wildflower about Lance and his kids.”[It] was inspired by Lance, as well as his three kids,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “It’s kind of a reminder, particularly when you look at his young children, how they gravitate to goodness and to light … The idea of the song is that no matter how chaotic it is, wildflowers will still spring up in the middle of nowhere.”

After three years together and a five-month-long engagement, however, the pair went their separate ways.“After much thought and consideration we have made a very tough decision to split up. We both have a deep love and respect for each other and we ask that everyone respect our privacy during this very difficult time,” a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE read.

“It was a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy,” Lance told Howard Stern in 2017, per Us Weekly.

Lance confessed in his self-titled book, Lance, that he and Sheryl split because they didn’t want the same things in life. “She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids,” he explained. “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it.”

Lance and Kristin Richard

Lance and Kristin Richard met at an event for Lance’s Lance Armstrong Foundation (which is now called the LiveStrong Foundation and is not run by Lance) in 1997, shortly after he had finished up his treatments for his advanced testicular cancer. “I didn’t follow cycling at all. If Lance never had gotten sick, we probably wouldn’t have met,” Kristin told the Chicago Tribune in 1999, the same year they walked down the aisle.

Kristin quit her job as a public relations specialist to fully support her husband’s career, and they quickly welcomed three children together: son Luke and twins Isabella and Grace. It seemed like Lance and Kristin were living the dream life, which is why people were shocked to hear they were divorcing in 2003.

In 2006, Kristin opened up about what went wrong in her marriage: She stopped putting herself first. “It wasn’t Lance saying, ‘You should be like this’ or ‘Do this.’ It wasn’t him making a mandate and me being a mouse. It was me trying to emulate whatever I thought would be the perfect wife or the perfect mother,” she told Oprah Winfrey, per PEOPLE. “We think we’re trying to please somebody for the sake of our marriage, but then if you ask Lance today if he appreciated that, I think he would probably say, ‘Well, that wasn’t the woman that I fell in love with.'”

Kristin Armstrong went on to pursue her passion for running following her divorce. Not only did she become a marathon runner, but she has also written several self-help books, plus one about going through a divorce. She also wrote for Runner’s World until 2017.