Lance Armstrong Marries GF Of 14 Years Anna Hansen: ‘Best. Day. Ever.’

Congratulations to Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen. The former pro cyclist announced that he married his girlfriend of 14 years in an Instagram post, which you can see here, on Tuesday, August 9. Lance, 50, looked over the moon as he saw his wife stun in her wedding gown. He emphasized how wonderful the ceremony was by beginning his caption, “Best. Day. Ever.”

Lance gushed about his new wife in the caption celebrating their marriage. “Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you,” he wrote. “I am so proud of the couple we have become – It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”

Other than the photos of the newlyweds with huge smiles across their faces, Lance also shared photos from the ceremony and of each posing with the kids, who served as their bridesmaids and groomsmen. He raved about how perfect the ceremony was. “So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears,” he wrote.

As he continued the caption, Lance thanked their friend Chadbourne Mountain for officiating the ceremony and the photographer Elizabeth Kreutz. Anna also shared the exciting news on her Instagram Story. She posted a photo of a coffee with their names written in foam. “A perfect elopement,” she wrote.

This wedding marks Lance’s second marriage. His first wife was Kristin Richard, whom he was married to from 1998 to 2003. The exes share three children, a son Luke, 22, and twin daughters Isabelle and Grace, both 20. The cycling legend started dating Anna in 2008, after they met through his charitable work. Together they have two kids: a son Max, 13, and a daughter Olivia, 11.