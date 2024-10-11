Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Partners With McDonald’s: How to Get a Free Doughnut

Image Credit: Getty Images

Two of the most popular companies are partnering to give anyone with a sweet tooth the best treat. Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s are working together to provide free doughnuts to customers. In a press release, the Krispy Kreme president and CEO explained the reason behind the company’s decision to collaborate with McDonald’s.

This isn’t the first fast-food partnership this year. Most recently, Wendy’s, Nickelodeon and Paramount teamed up to serve the Krabby Patty Kollab through November 3, 2024.

As for the Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s partnership, customers in only one major U.S. city will be able to enjoy free doughnuts. Find out how to get one, below.

Krispy Kreme is giving free donuts to customers that order McDonalds through the weekend pic.twitter.com/yijzZMq3WX — Dexerto (@Dexerto) October 11, 2024

Krispy Kreme & McDonald’s Partnership

According to the press release from Krispy Kreme and McDonald’s, Josh Charlesworth said, “The top request we receive from consumers, every day, is, ‘please bring Krispy Kreme to my town.’ Partnering with McDonald’s on a national scale will provide our fans and doughnut lovers unprecedented daily access to fresh doughnuts and the joy that is Krispy Kreme.”

Three of Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts will be available at select McDonald’s locations: glazed, chocolate iced with sprinkles and chocolate iced kreme-filled.

How to Get Free Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Through October 14, customers in Chicago can get a free Krispy Kreme doughnut at select McDonald’s locations. According to the dessert chain’s press release, Krispy Kreme will give fans “a free original glazed doughnut, limit one per guest, to anyone who shows a McDonald’s paper or digital receipt dated between Oct. 10 and 14 at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops nationwide between Oct. 10 and 14.”

How Long Will Krispy Kreme Be at McDonald’s?

The two chains plan to expand this special to 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants by the end of the year. The ultimate goal is to have Krispy Kreme doughnuts served in 12,000 McDonald’s locations in 2026.