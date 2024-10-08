How Long Will Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab Last? Spongebob Meal End Date

Image Credit: FilmMagic

As SpongeBob SquarePants once said, “I’m Ready, I’m Ready, I’m Ready !” Ever wondered what a Krabby Patty tastes like? Now you have the chance to try it, thanks to Wendy’s! The iconic burger from the Nickelodeon cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants, which originated in 1999, was brought to life, allowing fans to experience the taste of the Krusty Krab from Bikini Bottom. This collaboration between Nickelodeon, Paramount and Wendy’s coincides with the show’s 25th anniversary celebration. Per Wendy’s, Dario Spina, CMO of Paramount Brand Studio, shared, “Wendy’s pulse on pop culture and connection to fans makes this collaboration a perfect match for Paramount, and we’re looking forward to delivering memorable and immersive experiences through custom creative, engaging social content and recognizable influence.”

As fans eagerly awaited the release, Wendy’s teased the meal with SpongeBob memes. For more details about Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal, keep reading.

when wendy’s krabby patty kollab gets announced but you gotta wait til tuesday pic.twitter.com/UBztx3sg66 — Wendy’s (@Wendys) October 4, 2024

When is Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal Available?

The meal made its debut at Wendy’s on Tuesday, October 8, 2024. Wendy’s announced the “Kollab Meal” on October 2 on X, using a reference from the show featuring the news fish with his famous line, “BBBBRRREAKING NEWWWS.”

When Does Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal Special End?

Wendy’s stated that the meal is available for a “limited time.” According to a televised commercial, the Krabby Patty Kollab will only last through November 3.

What’s in the SpongeBob Krabby Patty?

Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal includes a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty – a blend of their Vanilla Frosty with Pineapple Mango – fries and a Wendy’s quarter-pounder that is served with lettuce, beef, tomato, pickles, onions, two slices of cheese and a “top-secret” sauce. This sauce is a nod to Mr. Krabs’ secret formula on the show, as he guards the Krabby Patty formula from Plankton. A Wendy’s spokesperson told USA Today, “Our top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce is a closely guarded recipe that makes the first bite of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger worth the wait for SpongeBob SquarePants fans and Wendy’s customers alike.”