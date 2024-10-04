SpongeBob SquarePants Krabby Patty Is Coming to Wendy’s: What to Know

Image Credit: Wendy's

SpongeBob fans rejoice! Wendy’s is diving into Bikini Bottom flavors with the beloved Krabby Patty—a culinary treat you won’t want to miss.

The fast-food chain announced Wednesday, in partnership with Paramount to celebrate the 25th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, that it plans to launch a new cheeseburger called the “Krabby Patty Kollab.” And in true SpongeBob fashion, it’ll come with a “top-secret” sauce. Also launching as part of the collaboration is a vanilla Frosty featuring a pineapple mango-flavored puree swirl, aptly named the Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty.

“In a world where corners are often cut, Wendy’s stands out for its commitment to quality in everything we do—from our fresh, famous food to collaborations with beloved brands,” said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company, in a press release. “It’s only fitting that two of the most iconic squares in pop culture are joining forces to create this unique, limited-time experience for fans of all ages!”

Here’s everything you need to know about these limited-time items and when you can snag them!

What’s in the Krabby Patty Kollab?

The “Kollab” features two exciting menu items that will be available at Wendy’s restaurants nationwide for a limited time:

Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty : A vanilla Frosty swirled with a pineapple mango-flavored puree.

: A vanilla Frosty swirled with a pineapple mango-flavored puree. Krabby Patty Kollab Burger: Wendy’s version of the iconic cartoon burger features a quarter pound of beef, two slices of melty American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and a “top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce” all on a toasted bun.

A Wendy’s spokesperson told USA TODAY, “Our top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce is a closely guarded recipe that makes the first bite of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger worth the wait for SpongeBob SquarePants fans and Wendy’s customers alike.”

The news release also emphasized, “The Krabby Patty Kollab program will bring food items inspired by the iconic Krabby Patty from SpongeBob SquarePants into the real world and onto menus for the first time ever.”

When Will the “Kollab” Be Available?

Both menu items will be available nationwide in the U.S., Canada, and Guam starting Tuesday, October 8, according to a Wendy’s news release.

However, customers in Los Angeles will have the chance to get an exclusive first taste of the Krabby Patty Kollab Meal on Monday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 8, through an “immersive Wendy’s drive-thru experience” in Panorama City.