Wendy’s Krabby Patty Meal Ingredients: The Secret Formula of the SpongeBob Burger

Image Credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Is this the Krusty Krab? No, this is Wendy’s, and its customers have officially entered Bikini Bottom. The fast-food chain broke the internet last week when it announced its new Spongebob Squarepants-inspired Krabby Patty Kollab meal. The offer includes a burger and a pineapple frosty as a nod to SpongeBob’s pineapple-under-the-sea home. So, since everyone is dying to get their hands on the official Krabby Patty, did Wendy’s actually follow the “secret formula?”

When Is Wendy’s Releasing the Krabby Patty?

On Tuesday, October 8, Wendy’s started serving the Krabby Patty meal. Customers were thrilled to finally try a bite of their favorite character’s Krusty Krab special.

Wendy’s partnered with Nickelodeon and its parent company, Paramount, to release the savory item in honor of SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary. The cartoon first premiered in 1999.

Los Angeles residents had the chance to experience the Krabby Patty meal first on Monday, October 7, at the Wendy’s immersive drive-through in Panorama City.

First look at the Krabby Patty meal, including a real-life Krabby Patty. Coming to Wendy’s on October 8. pic.twitter.com/77EJitcxC4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 2, 2024

What’s in the Wendy’s Spongebob Krabby Patty?

The Krabby Patty Kollab burger includes a “top-secret” sauce, a Wendy’s spokesperson told USA Today in a statement.

“Our top-secret Krabby Kollab sauce is a closely guarded recipe that makes the first bite of the Krabby Patty Kollab Burger worth the wait for SpongeBob SquarePants fans and Wendy’s customers alike,” the rep told the outlet, which reported that the restaurant plans to guard the Krabby Patty sauce recipe just like Mr. Krabs does in the series.

Just like Plankton, customers won’t find out what’s really in the sauce’s secret formula.

Wendy’s only detailed what consumers will get with the Krusty Krab-inspired meal: a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, which is the chain’s signature vanilla frosty with a pineapple mango puree, and the burger itself, which features a quarter pounder with two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and the sauce.

How Long Is Wendy’s Serving SpongeBob’s Krabby Patty?

According to Wendy’s, the Krabby Patty Kollab is only for a “limited time.” However, it did not specify the date when the special will expire.