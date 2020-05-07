Kourtney Kardashian Through The Years: See Gorgeous Photos Of The Reality TV Star Then & Now

Kourtney Kardashian made waves as the eldest Kardashian sister on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ in 2007. All of these years later, she has grown so much. Now, we’re taking a look back at her transformation!

Over 10 years ago, the world was introduced to the Kardashian family and all the personalities that made up this tightly-knit group on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, the eldest of her siblings, brought a sardonic tone and plenty of unforgettable moments to the show’s very first season in 2007. All of these years later, Kourtney is still making a name for herself on the show, in her business ventures, and as a mother to three sweet kids!

Before Kourtney became the woman she is today, she was Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Rob, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie‘s oldest sister just trying to find her niche in the family dynamic. Often, Kourtney and her sisters went in on business ventures together, opening up their clothing boutique, Dash, in Miami and taking trips to the Florida hotspot from time to time! But as Kourtney got older, her personal life and relationships became a major fixture of the show.

Kourtney began dating Scott Disick in 2006 and the pair had a tumultuous relationship that was covered on the reality TV show. But from their relationship, Kourtney became the mother to her three adorable kiddos — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5. As the Kardashian family started to take over social media, Kourtney started sharing intimate moments with her kids on her favorite platform: Instagram. Everything from holidays to her evolving fashion sense and more has been shared on the app, and her over 91 million followers love every knew post!

After officially splitting from Scott in 2015, Kourtney started to come into her own as a mogul and business owner. She founded the lifestyle site, Poosh, in early 2019 and has been curating content on health, wellness, and relationships for over a year. All the while, Kourtney has also considered taking a step back from KUWTK and focusing on her family, her personal relationships, and her business, without putting everything out there for everyone to see.

Kourtney has seriously gone through such a transformation since fans first met her in 2007. To see more photos of Kourtney over the years, check out the gallery above!