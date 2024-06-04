‘Knives Out 3’: Cast, Plot, Release Details & More About the Upcoming Movie

The third installment of the Knives Out franchise is in pre-production, as casting news has made the rounds on social media. Original star Daniel Craig is expected to reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, and a projected release date has already been revealed.

Hollywood Life has rounded up all the details about the third Knives Out movie below.

What Is ‘Knives Out 3’ About?

Per Netflix, the ending of the second film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, “could also be seen as a beginning.” However, the platform only provided a vague description of the storyline.

“That’s right, Daniel Craig is back as the suave Southern investigator in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, a new installment of the whodunnit franchise written and directed by Rian Johnson,” Netflix revealed. “Blanc will be unraveling a brand-new murder mystery in an as-yet-undisclosed setting, surrounded by a new colorful cast of suspects.”

Rian also dropped a teaser clip to X (formerly known as Twitter) on May 24, 2024. “The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man,” he tweeted.

The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcI — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 24, 2024

When Will ‘Knives Out 3’ be Released?

Netflix revealed that the third movie is set to reach the platform “globally in 2025.” However, a specific day and month to stream it have not yet been unveiled.

Who Is in the ‘Knives Out 3’ Cast?

In addition to Daniel, the third Knives Out film has a star-studded cast: Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Josh O’Connor, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Jeremy Renner. This is Jeremy’s first feature-length film role since his 2023 snowplow accident. This is also Mila’s return to the big screen since she starred in Netflix’s Luckiest Girl Alive and Goodrich, which is set to premiere in 2024.

How Did ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ End?

Glass Onion ended on a dramatic note, as Miles (Edward Norton) was revealed to be the killer. In order to protect himself, Miles killed Andi (Janelle Monáe) and Duke (Dave Bautista). However, Miles’ comrades initially refuse to testify against him, but upon learning Miles’ selfish intentions, they turn against him.