Jeremy Renner to Make His Big-Screen Return in Third ‘Knives Out’ Installment

Jeremy Renner has come a long way since his snowplow accident. Now that he’s returned to the small screen for season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, the 53-year-old actor is making a comeback to the big screen. According to a new report, Jeremy has been cast in the third Knives Out installment.

Deadline reported on Thursday, May 30, that Jeremy is joining Daniel Craig for Netflix’s upcoming movie Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel, 56, is reprising his role as detective Benoit Blanc alongside new cast members Kerry Washington, Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny and Glenn Close.

This marks Jeremy’s first feature-length film commitment since his near-fatal 2023 snowplow accident. In January of that year, the Avengers star was crushed by his snowplow and airlifted to a hospital from his Nevada home. He suffered from blunt chest trauma and more than 30 broken bones.

Ten weeks later, Jeremy was able to walk with a cane, and he stepped out for various public events, including the April 2023 premiere of his Disney+ show, Rennervations.

Later that year, Jeremy opened up about his harrowing experience and survival during an interview with Diane Sawyer.

“I was awake through every moment,” he revealed. “It’s exactly what you would imagine it would feel like. It is hard to imagine what that feels like, but when you look at the machine and you look at — I was on asphalt and ice. I wish I was on snow. It felt like someone took the wind out of you.”

The Wind River actor pointed out that “too many things are going on in the body to feel pain,” and it felt as if his “soul could have pain” in the moments after he was crushed by the snowplow.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Jeremy has maintained a positive outlook on the experience. After making an impressive full recovery, he updated his Instagram followers with his progress earlier this month by sharing a video of himself running.

“I feel it is my duty to get better for my family, for myself, and for all those who helped me,” Jeremy captioned the post on May 21. “So wherever THERE is for you… a new beginning, a dream, a goal… Let’s Run There!!!”