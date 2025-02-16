Kim Sae-ron’s Cause of Death Updates: What Happened to the Actress?

Image Credit: Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Kim Sae-ron, a popular South Korean actress famous for her roles in A Girl at My Door, Listen to My Heart and Secret Healer, has died. Since the late starlet was young, fans all over the world are grieving her death, and a cause of death is now an active investigation. Two years ago, Kim was involved in a DUI incident in Seoul, South Korea, and she stepped away from the spotlight as a result.

Below, see updates on Kim Sae-ron’s cause of death investigation, her DUI incident and more details about her career.

What Happened to Kim Sae-ron?

In May 2022, Kim took a break from acting after she was caught drunk driving in Gangnam District, Seoul, where she crashed her car into an electrical transformer box. That month, Kim penned a handwritten note apologizing for her “big mistake” in an Instagram post.

“Because of my wrong judgement and behavior, I’ve caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage],” she wrote, according to NME. “Although I needed to act more prudently and with more responsibility, I wasn’t able to do so. I sincerely apologize. … I am currently working with my agency to fix the damages caused by the accident and I will do my best to actively communicate and resolve this until the end.”

In the note, Kim added that she was “sorry to the producers, my fellow actors, and the staff members for hindering the production of the project that is currently filming, as well as the one in preparation.”

“I have no excuses for this unfortunate incident, and I feel so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made,” Kim concluded in the letter. “I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I’m sorry.”

In February 2025, Kim was discovered by a friend who was planning to meet up with her in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, Yonhap News reported.

Kim Sae-ron’s Cause of Death

At the time of publication, a cause of death has not been determined for Kim. Authorities have only confirmed that they did not suspect any foul play in her death.

“We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” police said, according to Yonhap News.

How Old Was Kim Sae-ron?

Kim was just 24 years old when she was found dead on February 16, 2025.

Kim Sae-Ron’s Movies & TV Shows

Kim landed her big break as a child actress in the films A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere. Later on, she was cast in leading roles, such as in the A Girl at My Door. In addition to movies, Kim also appeared in the television series Listen to My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Hi! School: Love On and Secret Healer.