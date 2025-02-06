Lee Joo Sil’s Cause of Death: How the ‘Squid Game’ Actress Died

Image Credit: No Ju-han/Netflix

Korean actress Lee Joo-sil, known for her recent role in Netflix’s Squid Game, passed away on February 2, 2025, at the age of 80, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, South Korea. Her funeral was held on February 5 in Seoul, as reported by Korean media outlets.

Learn more about Lee Joo-sil, her passing, and her health below.

Who Was Lee Joo Sil?

Born on March 8, 1944, in Bucheon, South Korea, Lee Joo-sil was well-known for her roles in the hit movie Train to Busan and the popular K-drama The Uncanny Counter, which aired for two seasons starting in 2020.

Lee began her acting career in 1964 and went on to star in notable stage productions such as Death of a Salesman and Macbeth.

In 2010, Lee also earned a doctorate in Public Health from Wonkwang University.

What Was Lee Joo Sil’s Number in Squid Game?

Lee portrayed Park Mal-soon, the mother of undercover detective Hwang Joon-ho (played by Wi Ha Joon) and the stepmother of Hwang In-ho (played by Lee Byung-hun), in the second season of the Netflix series Squid Game.

While her character played a role in the storyline, she was never a participant in the actual Squid Games and, therefore, did not have an assigned number.

What Is Lee Joo Sil’s Cause of Death?

Lee was diagnosed with stomach cancer just three months prior to her passing, as reported by the Korea Herald.

According to her talent agency, 1230Culture, she suffered cardiac arrest at her family home on the morning of February 2. She was later pronounced dead after being transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, according to the South Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo.

How Was Lee Joo Sil’s Health?

In addition to her recent diagnosis of stomach cancer, Lee was also diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in her fifties and was given just one year to live, according to the Korean newspaper The Chosun Ilbo.

However, in a July 2023 broadcast, the actress revealed that she had spent 13 years undergoing treatment for the illness, ultimately overcoming it.

She shared, “I found out at the end of stage 3 and it soon became stage 4,” Lee said at the time. “I overcame it well because I have children.”

Reflecting on her strength, Lee added, “Everyone becomes stronger when faced with a crisis. If you let everything go, you become helpless. When I was contacted by a film company to work with them, I said, ‘I’m sick,’ and they said, ‘That’s an illness, and we’re working.’ I was grateful for that kind of thinking.”