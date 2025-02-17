Kim Sae-ron: About the Late South Korean Actress Who Died at 24

Image Credit: Visual China Group via Getty Ima

Kim Sae-ron made a name for herself in South Korea’s film and television industry. From her earliest roles, such as in The Man From Nowhere, to principal roles, including in Secret Healer, the actress was on her way to even more success. Roughly two years after stepping away from the limelight in 2022, Kim was found dead at home in February 2025. She was just 24 years old. As fans mourn her death, we’re remembering Kim’s life and career.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled more details about Kim and her career.

Kim Sae-ron Started Out as a Child Star

Kim was a child star in notable films, such as A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere. Throughout her teenage and young adult years, she was cast in leading roles, including in the A Girl at My Door. Apart from movies, Kim also appeared in the television shows Listen to My Heart, The Queen’s Classroom, Hi! School: Love On and Secret Healer.

Kim Sae-ron Took a Hiatus After a DUI Incident

In May 2022, Kim was driving under the influence in Seoul’s Gangnam District and crashed into an electrical transformer box in addition to other structures. She apologized for the incident in an Instagram post.

“Because of my wrong judgement and behavior, I’ve caused an inconvenience to so many people, including merchants in nearby shops, citizens, and those who work to restore [the damage],” Kim wrote, according to NME. “Although I needed to act more prudently and with more responsibility, I wasn’t able to do so. I sincerely apologize. … I am currently working with my agency to fix the damages caused by the accident and I will do my best to actively communicate and resolve this until the end.”

Kim concluded that she had “no excuses for this unfortunate incident,” adding that she felt “so ashamed and disappointed in myself for the mistake I made.”

“I will deeply reflect and reflect again to ensure that something like this never happens again. I’m sorry,” she wrote.

Since then, Kim hadn’t been seen in the public eye as much as she was before.

How Did Kim Sae-ron Die?

Kim’s cause of death is under investigation. It’s unclear how she died, but police said, “We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death,” according to Yonhap News.