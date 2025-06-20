Kids’ Choice Awards 2025: How to Watch the Nickelodeon Ceremony

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

Who’s ready to get slimed this year? Some of our favorite stars will be on the orange carpet for the annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and this time around, the show is expected to be even slimier!

According to Nickelodeon’s VP unscripted, current series, Paul Medford, there will be 5,000 gallons of slime at the 2025 ceremony — far more than previous years.

“This year, we’re doing away with the traditional award show tropes, and we’re throwing the biggest party in a slime warehouse,” Paul told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the KCAs. “Slime is referenced everywhere, and the goal has been to transform the Barker Hanger into this fantasy warehouse. … The most inspiring idea came out of some early conversations where we were trying to create something that feels like a party in progress. So, in order to do that, we’ve rearranged the audience to surround the room — the whole thing is 360 degrees. All the action happens in front of a live audience from every angle.”

Hollywood Life is breaking down everything you need to know on how to watch the show, when it kicks off and who are the nominees below:

When Are the 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards?

The 2025 KCAs will take place on Saturday, June 20, from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

What Time Do the Kids’ Choice Awards Start?

The KCAs will kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT.

How to Watch the Kids’ Choice Awards 2025

There are several ways you can watch the Kids’ Choice Awards for free by cable or online! If you have access to cable, you can watch the awards show on the Nickelodeon channel. For anyone else with streaming services, the KCAs will be available to stream live on Philo, DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV or Sling.

KCAs 2025 Nominees

Among the most nominated celebrities are Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, each of whom is up for four awards. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Jelly Roll are nominated for three each.

First-time nominees for this year’s KCAs are Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Ariana’s brother, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, and Florence Pugh. YouTube personality MrBeast is also nominated for a KCA.

Who Is Hosting the 2025 KCAs?

Tyla is the host of this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards! According to Nickelodeon’s VP unscripted, current series, Paul, Tyler has “been very keen to do this show,” he told THR in June 2025. In fact, the music artist has “been giving us all the ideas that she wants to include in the show, and of course, we’ve been including them,” Paul added.

Who Is Performing at the KCAs?

Among the most famous performers at this year’s KCAs will be Machine Gun Kelly.