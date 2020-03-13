Gallery
Happy Birthday, Tristan Thompson: See His Sweetest Moments With Khloe Kardashian Before Jordyn Woods Scandal

Westlake, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.
Mexico, MEXICO - Superstar sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were seen getting off of a boat with their men Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons after a double date on a private island beach off the coast of Mexico.
It’s Tristan Thompson’s 29th birthday! To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look back at some of his cutest pics with ex Khloe Kardashian before the two split in Feb. 2019!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have finally landed on steady ground after a turbulent relationship and breakup. One year after the couple officially called it quits, Tristan has slowly made his way back into Khloe’s good graces. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player has doted on the couple’s one-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and made an effort to shower Khloe with endless compliments with each knew image she’s posted on Instagram. Fans will wait with bated breath as they see how the former couple commemorates Tristan’s 29th birthday on March 12! But in the meantime, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane and looking back at the couple’s cutest moments before things went south.

When they were together, Khloe and Tristan weren’t shy about showing off their affection. In August 2018, the lovebirds went to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons, and they were caught locking lips on more than one occasion during the trip. The duo weren’t at all shy about cozying up to one another and enjoying the good times they were spending together, taking in each and every romantic moment as if it was fleeting. But, of course, their romance didn’t just translate to tropical getaways.

Honestly, these two were pretty down to Earth when it came to how they spent their time together. During their relationship, Khloe and Tristan were regular gym attendants. They often went to exercise together and, on one specific occasion, brought out their matching couple looks by donning all black! To sweeten the moment, Khloe and Tristan held hands tightly as they made their way to their rigorous exercises for the day.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian twin on their way to the gym.
Of course, while Tristan and Khloe have shared a number of sweet moments when they were together, there will always be potential for the two to return to that same spark in the future. Sharing True, Tristan and Khloe will always be in each other’s lives, which means the possibility of them reuniting is always there. But until that comes to fruition, fans can look back fondly on the time they spent together!

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian leaving the gym together.
There are far more photos of these two than what we’ve shown here! To see more of Khloe and Tristan in happier times, check out their cutest couple photos in the gallery above as we wait to see how their matured relationship continues to grow!