Tristan Thompson Leaves Another Flirty Comment On Khloe’s Ab-Baring Pic Amid Desire To Get Her Back

Tristan Thompson was at it again, leaving yet another flirtatious comment for his ex, Khloe Kardashian, to find on her latest Instagram mirror-selfie she took at the gym!

It doesn’t look like Tristan Thompson is giving up anytime soon when it comes to getting back in the good graces of his ex, Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, 28, left the Good American mogul, 35, quite the compliment on her March 5 Instagram snap. Khloe, who took the mirror-selfie at the gym, looked so fit. She showed off her toned body in a pink sports bra and grey, high-waisted leggings and matching zip-up hoodie with pink sneakers, making her strong core the main fixture of the post. Naturally, Tristan couldn’t help himself and left the comment, “No days off” on the post with a string of emojis, including heart-eyes, kissing heart, and red heart.

But this isn’t new behavior from Tristan. Ever since Tristan and Khloe’s February 2019 split, Tristan has seemingly been doing everything to win back Khloe. From spending as much time as possible with their daughter, one-year-old True Thompson, to the suspicious comments on her posts, Tristan is still finding ways to maintain a connection with Khloe. On March 2, Tristan left a similarly flirty comment on another one of Khloe’s Instagram posts. In the photo, Khloe lounged around her home wearing a white sports bra with matching panties, putting her toned body on display. While Khloe received a lot of love for the pic, Tristan chimed in to say the pic was very “saucy” adding the heart eyes and drooling emojis.

Tristan’s Instagram comments, however, are only one part of how he’s courting Khloe once again. “Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back.”

It’s going to take far more than compliments to win the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star back, however. “Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect,” the source continued. “She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are.” With Khloe so active on social media giving her fans insights to her brand, daughter, and intense workout routines, it’s only a matter of time before fans see yet another comment from Tristan.