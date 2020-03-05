See Comment
Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson Leaves Another Flirty Comment On Khloe’s Ab-Baring Pic Amid Desire To Get Her Back

tristan thompson khloe kardashian
Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Woodland Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is feeling the denim look while out in Woodland Hills at a studio session. The model and mother kept her jumpsuit unzipped showing off some cleavage and a smile. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 27 FEBRUARY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Woodland Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian arrives at Villa in Woodland Hills with good friend Khadijah Haqq. The reality superstar changes her outfits before leaving the restaurant Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

Tristan Thompson was at it again, leaving yet another flirtatious comment for his ex, Khloe Kardashian, to find on her latest Instagram mirror-selfie she took at the gym!

It doesn’t look like Tristan Thompson is giving up anytime soon when it comes to getting back in the good graces of his ex, Khloe Kardashian. The Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player, 28, left the Good American mogul, 35, quite the compliment on her March 5 Instagram snap. Khloe, who took the mirror-selfie at the gym, looked so fit. She showed off her toned body in  a pink sports bra and grey, high-waisted leggings and matching zip-up hoodie with pink sneakers, making her strong core the main fixture of the post. Naturally, Tristan couldn’t help himself and left the comment, “No days off” on the post with a string of emojis, including  heart-eyes, kissing heart, and red heart.

But this isn’t new behavior from Tristan. Ever since Tristan and Khloe’s February 2019 split, Tristan has seemingly been doing everything to win back Khloe. From spending as much time as possible with their daughter, one-year-old True Thompson, to the suspicious comments on her posts, Tristan is still finding ways to maintain a connection with Khloe. On March 2, Tristan left a similarly flirty comment on another one of Khloe’s Instagram posts. In the photo, Khloe lounged around her home wearing a white sports bra with matching panties, putting her toned body on display. While Khloe received a lot of love for the pic, Tristan chimed in to say the pic was very “saucy” adding the heart eyes and drooling emojis.

Tristan’s Instagram comments, however, are only one part of how he’s courting Khloe once again. “Tristan’s Instagram compliments are only what the world sees. In real life he comes on even stronger. He sends her flowers all the time. Her house is filled with flowers and a lot of them are from Tristan,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He sends her sweet texts and never stops telling her he wants her back.”

View this post on Instagram

✌🏽

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

tristan thompson
Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Account.

It’s going to take far more than compliments to win the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star back, however. “Khloe enjoys the attention, but she’s still wary of him in that respect,”  the source continued. “She trusts him as a father for True but, as far as getting back together at this point, she wants to keep things the way they are.” With Khloe so active on social media giving her fans insights to her brand, daughter, and intense workout routines, it’s only a matter of time before fans see yet another comment from Tristan.