Keith Urban’s Ex-Girlfriends: Looking Back at the Singer’s Dating History

Image Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM

Keith Urban has been one of country music’s biggest stars for decades, known for his chart-topping hits, incredible guitar skills, and nearly 20-year marriage to Nicole Kidman. The two first met in 2005 at the G’Day USA gala in Hollywood and quickly fell in love, tying the knot in June 2006 in Sydney, Australia. Over the years, they welcomed two daughters together and were often praised as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Kidman herself made it clear just how deeply she loved Urban. In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, while reflecting on her split from first husband Tom Cruise, she said, “You know, with no disrespect to what I had with Tom, I’ve met my great love now.”

But in September 2025, Kidman shocked fans when she officially filed for divorce, seemingly putting an end to their love story after 19 years of marriage.

Over the years, the singer has been linked to a few notable women in both the music and entertainment worlds. Take a look back at Urban’s ex-girlfriends and dating history below.

Laura Sigler

Before his rise to global fame, Urban was in a long-term relationship with Laura Sigler, a veterinary technician from Nashville, Tennessee. The two dated for about a decade, from roughly 1992 to 2002, and were even rumored to be engaged at one point.

Over time, his rising music career and personal challenges, including struggles with substances, are believed to have strained the relationship. According to Today, Sigler told The Sun in 2005, “There were a lot of lows with the drugs. I don’t have any dark past — he was probably the darkest part, but I’m on my own now and I’m happy about that.”

She also expressed doubts about his ability to settle down at the time, adding, “Nicole and Keith might date for a while — but it won’t last very long. I don’t know her but I know him very well.”

Years later, Urban opened up about his battle with addiction, crediting Kidman with helping him get sober. In a 2022 interview with The Times, he shared, “My dad was an alcoholic, so I grew up in an alcoholic house and it took me a long time to believe I was wired the same. Someone said … ‘What happens when you drink?’ And I said, ‘I break out in cuffs.’”

Niki Taylor

Urban dated supermodel Niki Taylor from about 2002 to 2004. Their relationship was more public than some of his earlier romances, as they made appearances together and even collaborated professionally. (Taylor appeared in his music video for “Somebody Like You.”) The pair also reportedly lived together for a time and even got matching tattoos reading amor vincit omnia — Latin for “love conquers all.”

Though their relationship was serious, their demanding schedules eventually took a toll. “His career got really busy, I got really busy, and we never saw each other,” Taylor told People after their split, adding, “We’re still friends, and I’m so happy for him and Nicole.”